Kristi Noem's Tired-Looking Husband Comes Out Of Hiding Amid Affair Rumors
Kristi Noem isn't the only one feeling the heat of her DHS drama and simmering affair rumors. Her husband, Bryon Noem, also looks a bit worn out lately, and understandably so. With reports that Kristi might soon be replaced as the Homeland Security Secretary and that she is on the outs with President Donald Trump to boot, it's certainly been a stressful few weeks for the Noem household. Still, Bryon attended the December 11, 2025, hearings to support his wife as Kristi gave her testimony in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security.
"I'm very privileged and honored today to have my family with me," Kristi said in her opening statement, moments before a protester interrupted her speech. Carrying on, she noted, "I have my husband Bryon, who's with me, and also two of my children. My oldest daughter Cassidy and her husband Kyle are sitting here in the front row and then my middle child Kennedy and her husband Tanner," (via YouTube). Despite her son Booker not being able to join them for the session, Kristi added, "I'm very blessed that I have a wonderful family who is here and loves this country, and is grateful for the work that we get to do as a family each and every day."
Kristi's rumored lover and colleague, Corey Lewandowski, who is said to be the reason why her future at DHS is blurry, wasn't present. A source told CNN that while Trump has no issue with Kristi, and even remains fond of her, her relationship with Lewandowski has caused a lot of friction within the agency. "Things are f***ed," as one former official cautioned The Bulwark. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place." As for her marriage, well, that's another story.
Are Kristi and Bryon Noem headed for divorce?
Recently, Kristi Noem spoke out about the rumors that she's fallen out of favor with President Donald Trump and is at the risk of losing her high-profile post within his administration. "I don't have any indication of that," the DHS secretary answered with a nervous laugh during a December 8, 2025, press conference in Washington, D.C. (via Keloland). She added, "The president is fantastic, and I'm proud every single day to be able to work for him." Noem also expressed her intention to continue serving in Trump's cabinet throughout his presidency, especially since she's enormously proud of everything she has accomplished thus far. "I will serve at the president's pleasure, which I'm very grateful to get to do," the government employee insisted. But critics aren't convinced, with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointing out that Noem seemed shaky by writing, "LMAO you can tell she knows she's cooked."
White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson also notably refuted the growing speculation about Noem's future. She slammed the circling reports as lies and claimed that Noem is performing exceptionally well in her role. Jackson also called out the Daily Beast and MS Now by name for allegedly spreading fake news, noting that they "continue to beclown themselves by inventing narratives that simply are not true." Meanwhile, Noem's relationship with her husband is reportedly under growing strain amid her continued, rumored romantic involvement with Corey Lewandowski. Despite maintaining a united front, Bryon Noem's snub of Kristi's birthday poured gasoline on the speculation the two are headed for divorce. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," Noem posted on X in response to scuttlebutt about an affair (via People). "I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together."