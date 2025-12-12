Kristi Noem's Tired-Looking Husband Comes Out Of Hiding Amid Affair Rumors

Kristi Noem isn't the only one feeling the heat of her DHS drama and simmering affair rumors. Her husband, Bryon Noem, also looks a bit worn out lately, and understandably so. With reports that Kristi might soon be replaced as the Homeland Security Secretary and that she is on the outs with President Donald Trump to boot, it's certainly been a stressful few weeks for the Noem household. Still, Bryon attended the December 11, 2025, hearings to support his wife as Kristi gave her testimony in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

"I'm very privileged and honored today to have my family with me," Kristi said in her opening statement, moments before a protester interrupted her speech. Carrying on, she noted, "I have my husband Bryon, who's with me, and also two of my children. My oldest daughter Cassidy and her husband Kyle are sitting here in the front row and then my middle child Kennedy and her husband Tanner," (via YouTube). Despite her son Booker not being able to join them for the session, Kristi added, "I'm very blessed that I have a wonderful family who is here and loves this country, and is grateful for the work that we get to do as a family each and every day."

Kristi's rumored lover and colleague, Corey Lewandowski, who is said to be the reason why her future at DHS is blurry, wasn't present. A source told CNN that while Trump has no issue with Kristi, and even remains fond of her, her relationship with Lewandowski has caused a lot of friction within the agency. "Things are f***ed," as one former official cautioned The Bulwark. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place." As for her marriage, well, that's another story.