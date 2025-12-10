Kristi Noem Can't Hide The Heat Of DHS Drama And Simmering Affair Rumors

Kristi Noem's rumored affair with colleague Corey Lewandowski is on the verge of blowing up her career and reputation in President Donald Trump's inner circle. The homeland security secretary is reportedly on "very thin ice" and is even facing a possible termination in 2026, according to MS Now. On December 9, 2025, Noem nervously laughed off the speculation when asked whether she's being actively pushed out. "I don't have any indication of that. The president is fantastic, and I'm proud every single day to be able to work for him," the government employee reasoned. On whether she expects to remain in Trump's cabinet for the rest of his presidency, Noemi offered a carefully worded response: "I will serve at the president's pleasure, which I'm very grateful to get to do. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, observed, "The nervous laugh was the tell."

Q: There have been reports that Trump is considering replacing you. What's your response? Noem: Ha ha ha. No, I don't have any, uh, any indication of that. Q: Do you expect to be serving all four years? Noem: I will serve at the president's pleasure pic.twitter.com/5EblmwI113 — FactPost (@factpostnews) December 8, 2025

Speculation about her being replaced has been circulating amid Noem's rumored affair with Lewandowski. A White House staffer informed CNN that while Trump is satisfied with Noem's performance overall, concerns have consistently been raised about her colleague. "Yes, he likes [Noem], but it has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it," the insider dished. Lewandowski has reportedly wielded significant influence over major personnel decisions at DHS, despite having no official role, including placing employees on administrative leave and executing disciplinary actions.

He's reportedly well known for punishing those he "views as slowing down the administration's agenda." Unsurprisingly, staffers are not happy. "Things are f***ed," as one former employee told The Bulwark in no uncertain terms. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place." They quipped, "I'm just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."