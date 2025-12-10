Kristi Noem Can't Hide The Heat Of DHS Drama And Simmering Affair Rumors
Kristi Noem's rumored affair with colleague Corey Lewandowski is on the verge of blowing up her career and reputation in President Donald Trump's inner circle. The homeland security secretary is reportedly on "very thin ice" and is even facing a possible termination in 2026, according to MS Now. On December 9, 2025, Noem nervously laughed off the speculation when asked whether she's being actively pushed out. "I don't have any indication of that. The president is fantastic, and I'm proud every single day to be able to work for him," the government employee reasoned. On whether she expects to remain in Trump's cabinet for the rest of his presidency, Noemi offered a carefully worded response: "I will serve at the president's pleasure, which I'm very grateful to get to do. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, observed, "The nervous laugh was the tell."
Q: There have been reports that Trump is considering replacing you. What's your response?
Noem: Ha ha ha. No, I don't have any, uh, any indication of that.
Q: Do you expect to be serving all four years?
Noem: I will serve at the president's pleasure pic.twitter.com/5EblmwI113
— FactPost (@factpostnews) December 8, 2025
Speculation about her being replaced has been circulating amid Noem's rumored affair with Lewandowski. A White House staffer informed CNN that while Trump is satisfied with Noem's performance overall, concerns have consistently been raised about her colleague. "Yes, he likes [Noem], but it has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it," the insider dished. Lewandowski has reportedly wielded significant influence over major personnel decisions at DHS, despite having no official role, including placing employees on administrative leave and executing disciplinary actions.
He's reportedly well known for punishing those he "views as slowing down the administration's agenda." Unsurprisingly, staffers are not happy. "Things are f***ed," as one former employee told The Bulwark in no uncertain terms. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place." They quipped, "I'm just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."
Is Noem really saying goodbye to DHS?
Amid growing speculation regarding Kristi Noem's future, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a statement denouncing the termination rumors as categorically false. "Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President's agenda and making America safe again," she clarified (via the Daily Beast). "MS Now and the Daily Beast continue to beclown themselves by inventing narratives that simply are not true." She also hailed Noem's success overseeing the DHS' operations in a statement to CNN. "The tremendous results coming from the Department of Homeland Security — a historically secure border, safer American communities, and successful deportations of criminal illegal aliens — at President Trump's direction and under Secretary Noem's leadership, speak for themselves," Jackson asserted.
But talks about a possible cabinet shake-up persist regardless. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is said to be the leading contender to succeed her should the president ultimately decide to fire Noem. Todd Lyons, who has served as the acting director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under DHS, since March 2025, is also being considered for the role. However, while certain sources claimed that Trump is definitely "considering moving on from Noem," per Bulwark, a senior staff-member clarified that he still hasn't made up his mind about axing her, which is hardly shocking, given Trump's infatuation with Noem.
"This is my Kristi, dear. [...] She's been incredible, and she can ride a horse like nobody," the divisive leader gushed while meeting with members of law enforcement in August 2025 (via X). Trump also praised her loyalty and dedication to the administration, remarking, "She's been there for us for a long time," during a private fundraiser in 2024, per NBC News, adding, "She's loyal, she's great." It seems Noem's position is safe — at least, for now.