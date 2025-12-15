Corey Lewandowski's Karmic Baldness Is Hard To Miss In Close-Up Photos

It's a good thing Kristi Noem's hair extensions are as abundant as they are, because her (rumored) affair partner certainly doesn't have enough to go around. Au contraire, Corey Lewandowski's bald patch is hard to miss (and we just know Bryon Noem is happy about it).

Spencer Platt/Getty

TBH, Lewandowski's balding patch is nothing new. In fact, pics of him from back in 2016 already showed the beginnings of some major hair loss. With that in mind, one might argue that meant karma had nothing to do with his unfortunate situation. After all, he wasn't linked to the now Secretary of Homeland Security until the 2020s. However, that doesn't mean his rep was squeaky clean. Far from it — around that time, Lewandowski was rumored to have had a fling with Donald Trump's former communications director Hope Hicks. This, despite being married. Why do we get the feeling Alison Lewandowksi felt a touch vindicated by her husband's hair loss as well?

Of course, things have become significantly more pronounced over time, and these days the Trump-staffer-turned-disgraced-Trump-staffer-turned-rehired-Trump-staffer has a bald patch even long shots can pick up. We're not privy to Lewandowski's daily diet, but given his enduring closeness to the president, perhaps Trump has been suggesting his go-to hack for preserving a luscious mane (that would be McDonald's). A note to both: it doesn't work.