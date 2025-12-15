Corey Lewandowski's Karmic Baldness Is Hard To Miss In Close-Up Photos
It's a good thing Kristi Noem's hair extensions are as abundant as they are, because her (rumored) affair partner certainly doesn't have enough to go around. Au contraire, Corey Lewandowski's bald patch is hard to miss (and we just know Bryon Noem is happy about it).
TBH, Lewandowski's balding patch is nothing new. In fact, pics of him from back in 2016 already showed the beginnings of some major hair loss. With that in mind, one might argue that meant karma had nothing to do with his unfortunate situation. After all, he wasn't linked to the now Secretary of Homeland Security until the 2020s. However, that doesn't mean his rep was squeaky clean. Far from it — around that time, Lewandowski was rumored to have had a fling with Donald Trump's former communications director Hope Hicks. This, despite being married. Why do we get the feeling Alison Lewandowksi felt a touch vindicated by her husband's hair loss as well?
Of course, things have become significantly more pronounced over time, and these days the Trump-staffer-turned-disgraced-Trump-staffer-turned-rehired-Trump-staffer has a bald patch even long shots can pick up. We're not privy to Lewandowski's daily diet, but given his enduring closeness to the president, perhaps Trump has been suggesting his go-to hack for preserving a luscious mane (that would be McDonald's). A note to both: it doesn't work.
There are a number of reasons for Corey's bad hair karma
Being widely accused of not just one, but two affairs would be bad for anyone, but those who have kept up with Corey Lewandowski over the years will know infidelity isn't the only thing he's been accused of over the years. In fact, we might even go as far as saying rumored unfaithfulness was one of the lesser stains on his rep.
For one, in 2016, Lewandowski grabbed reporter Michelle Fields by the arm so hard that he ultimately faced a misdemeanor battery charge. He was ultimately fired from Donald Trump's campaign (though an exact reason for his firing was not given), but that proved short-lived, and in 2018, he was back in the president's good books. In 2021, a Trump donor's wife accused Lewandowksi of sexual harassment and stalking. Speaking to Politico, Trashelle Odom said, "He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful." Lewandowski was charged once again with misdemeanor battery (though per CNN, the charges were later dropped in a deal that saw him ordered to undergo impulse training) and was fired from the Make America Great Again Action Super PAC he was overseeing at the time. Once again, however, his exile from Trumpland wasn't to last, and he wound up working for the president in 2024. In an interview with "CBS Mornings," Odom said that, while Trump had called to check on her after the initial incident, he never said anything about Lewandowski's reinstatement, and that she'd felt blindsided. "I just broke down and I was very, very upset," she said tearfully.
With a track record like Lewandowski's, we'd say his rhino horn-looking balding patch is well-deserved.