Hair Extension Fails Kristi Noem Will Never Live Down

Kristi Noem is no stranger to criticism. Shortly after President Donald J. Trump nominated her for the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, many came out of the woodwork to give unsolicited opinions about the government official. Since then, practically nothing has been off limits as it pertains to Noem, including weird things about her marriage to Bryon Noem, her purported affair with Corey Lewandowski, and even her rumored plastic surgery transformation.

Alas, it's Noem's hair that's really gotten people talking, and not for the right reasons. It's something netizens can't help but notice when she dresses up as an ICE agent — an ICE agent who can magically afford a $50K Rolex and a head full of obscenely thick and long hair extensions, mind you. Even political commentator Megyn Kelly entered the group chat when she sounded off about Noem's appearance during an episode of her podcast. "She's like Lady Godiva with the extensions down here," Kelly quipped.

Unfortunately for Noem, just because you can doesn't mean you should. Suffice to say, the former governor has experienced a few [un]natural disasters due to her flowing faux locks. Let's get into it, shall we?!