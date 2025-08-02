Hair Extension Fails Kristi Noem Will Never Live Down
Kristi Noem is no stranger to criticism. Shortly after President Donald J. Trump nominated her for the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, many came out of the woodwork to give unsolicited opinions about the government official. Since then, practically nothing has been off limits as it pertains to Noem, including weird things about her marriage to Bryon Noem, her purported affair with Corey Lewandowski, and even her rumored plastic surgery transformation.
Alas, it's Noem's hair that's really gotten people talking, and not for the right reasons. It's something netizens can't help but notice when she dresses up as an ICE agent — an ICE agent who can magically afford a $50K Rolex and a head full of obscenely thick and long hair extensions, mind you. Even political commentator Megyn Kelly entered the group chat when she sounded off about Noem's appearance during an episode of her podcast. "She's like Lady Godiva with the extensions down here," Kelly quipped.
Unfortunately for Noem, just because you can doesn't mean you should. Suffice to say, the former governor has experienced a few [un]natural disasters due to her flowing faux locks. Let's get into it, shall we?!
Kristi Noem isn't exactly a master at styling her faux hair
Nothing says "taking care of business" like a Sporty Spice ball cap over a mane full of carefully curled locks cascading down your shoulders. Bonus points if you have the letters M-A-G-A or I-C-E emblazoned across the front. Right?! Wrong. Kristi Noem, aptly dubbed by the internet as "ICE Barbie," has gotten a lot of flak for her flair for sporting a baseball hat over her head full of bouncy, voluminous extensions. "Does the hair come off with the hat?" one X user wrote in jest. Even Meghan McCain got in on the action. "If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, 'How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo-op?'" she said during an episode of her podcast show, "Meghan McCain's Happy Hour."
But as the old saying goes, what goes up must come down. While Noem's hair extensions look relatively tame when she wears them down, pulling all that heavy hair up has proven to be no easy feat for the politician. Case in point: the time Noem shared a carousel of post-workout photos on Instagram. As evidenced in the post, she was having a really hard time keeping all that hair in place. Updo, allow us to introduce you to the updon't! Hey, maybe Noem just isn't a ponytail princess after all.