Kristi Noem's Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation Is Head-Turning

Kristi Noem has undergone a radical political and physical transformation since becoming a MAGA missionary — although the latter is much more revolutionary and obvious. Kristi's ever-shifting appearance has sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive, with the public, the media, and professionals speculating on what she's had done and at what cost.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, Medical Director of California's CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa told Nicki Swift in May 2025 that, in his expert opinion, Noem's rumored face filler makeover comes with a hefty price tag. Dr. Niccole estimates she's spent at least $25,000 to date, hypothesizing that in addition to Botox and fillers, Noem's possibly undergone neck and facelift operations too. Obviously, the cost will continue to rise with the inevitable top-ups, tweaks, and/or further procedures. Then, there are the flowing locks. They've drastically added to her metamorphosis, and Noem is nearly unrecognizable without her hair extensions. Don't believe it? Check out her "Snow Queen" beauty pageant pic — you can thank us later.

Noem actually was the 1990 South Dakota Snow Queen. Talk about icy foreshadowing ... pic.twitter.com/vlSBGY1SUA — South Dakota Standard (@DakotaStandard) March 16, 2021

Noem confirmed she'd had cosmetic surgery — sort of, kind of, not really — in a March 2024 video thanking a Texan dental practice for fixing her teeth. The controversial recording/advert resulted in her being sued for failing to "[disclose] that she has a financial relationship with [the dental] company." Oopsie! Perhaps it's little wonder she's staying schtum about other possible procedures. Still, looking at photos over the years, Noem's rumored plastic surgery transformation is head-turning and, well, seemingly pretty hard to deny.