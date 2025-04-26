Kristi Noem's Fried Hair Extensions Have Us Hoping Her Curling Iron Was Stolen Too

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kristi Noem became yet another crime statistic on April 20, after feeling a mysterious masked man brush her leg in a Washington, D.C. burger joint. Fresh from her victimization, Noem took to Instagram on April 25 to rant about the roaming gangs of "sickos" terrorizing the US. Thankfully, her terrifying encounter with the criminal underworld was much less serious, involving the theft of her purse, which, given the state of Noem's fried hair extensions, we can only hope contained her curling iron, too.

Sadly, however, it appears that was not the case. It did contain $3,000 in cash, though, which a DHS official told ABC News Noem intended to spend on treats and dinners for her family, presumably at restaurants that don't accept credit cards.

Noem's stolen purse fiasco clearly left her shook. She appeared on "The Vince Show" podcast three days later and revealed that not only was the masked perp's face covered, but it was covered by a medical mask, in particular. "That tells you everything. That's right. That tells you," she said. True to form — Noem used the theft as an opportunity to scaremonger and talk herself up. She said she believed it was a professional hit, which "tells me that this happens all the time to people and that they live in communities where this is a danger, and it reaffirms why I'm here." She added, "My job is to make sure that I do everything every day I can to make our communities safer."

