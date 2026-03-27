Demi Moore Can't Escape GLP-1 Rumors & The 'Ozempic Face' Gossip Is Out Of Control
The following article includes mentions of disordered eating.
The public has had the privilege to witness Demi Moore's stunning transformation over the decades she has been in the spotlight. But recent physical changes have raised concerns among her fans. Moore's appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparked Ozempic rumors, and they have gained even more traction since then. The "Landman" star has neither confirmed nor denied using any GLP-1 drugs to lose weight, but speculation has been rampant amid what many believe to be all the tell-tale signs of the so-called "Ozempic face." As the below photo, from an Actor Awards after-party in March 2026, shows, Moore's cheekbones look more prominent than they did not long before. For reference, the photo above is from December 2024.
The skin around her lower face also seems looser, while the Oscar nominee's eyes are a bit sunken too. The "Substance" star's ears also look more prominent, another sign of rapid weight loss. Given that GLP-1 weight loss drugs have seemingly taken over Hollywood, many netizens jumped to that conclusion. "The top fat layers are obviously missing; this is normal on Extreme Keto or/and Ozempic," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, conjectured. Others expressed frustration over the perceived use of weight-loss drugs by stars who don't seem to need them.
"Demi Moore was about 115lbs at any given time. Soaking wet. Who the F put heron ozempic??" one incredulous user asked. However, others wondered if there may be something else going on under the surface. "Demi Moore looks very sick. Is this the ozempic effect?" one such netizen worried. The "Striptease" star's so-called "Ozempic face" certainly doesn't help the rumors, but she also has a troubling history that justifies her fans' concerns.
Demi Moore has struggled with body image in the past
Demi Moore's 2026 public appearances aren't the first time she's made headlines over her figure. In late 2011, the actor sparked concern at her first red-carpet event (seen above) following the cheating scandal involving Moore's ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher. "Everyone was remarking how thin Demi was, more so than usual," a source told Us Weekly. In 2019, the "Ghost" star attributed the weight loss to autoimmune problems, but she has candidly discussed developing an unhealthy relationship with exercise and food in the past too. While filming "Striptease" and "G.I. Jane" in the mid-1990s, Moore biked more than 20 miles a day to stay in shape. It started with pressure from producers, but she doesn't blame others for what she put her body through.
"How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way — that's on me," the Oscar nominee reasoned in a 2024 interview with Elle. Moore eventually learned to appreciate herself for who she was, regardless of her size. "I realized being thin did not equal happiness," she explained to The Guardian in 2007. But fans questioned whether her previous struggles may be playing a role in her most recent dramatic weight loss. "She has a history of ED's. I'd be more inclined to think it was related to that [...] than Ozempic," a Reddit user argued. Regardless, we just hope the beloved star is okay.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).