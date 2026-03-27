Demi Moore Can't Escape GLP-1 Rumors & The 'Ozempic Face' Gossip Is Out Of Control

The following article includes mentions of disordered eating.

The public has had the privilege to witness Demi Moore's stunning transformation over the decades she has been in the spotlight. But recent physical changes have raised concerns among her fans. Moore's appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparked Ozempic rumors, and they have gained even more traction since then. The "Landman" star has neither confirmed nor denied using any GLP-1 drugs to lose weight, but speculation has been rampant amid what many believe to be all the tell-tale signs of the so-called "Ozempic face." As the below photo, from an Actor Awards after-party in March 2026, shows, Moore's cheekbones look more prominent than they did not long before. For reference, the photo above is from December 2024.

Roger Kisby/Gettyte

The skin around her lower face also seems looser, while the Oscar nominee's eyes are a bit sunken too. The "Substance" star's ears also look more prominent, another sign of rapid weight loss. Given that GLP-1 weight loss drugs have seemingly taken over Hollywood, many netizens jumped to that conclusion. "The top fat layers are obviously missing; this is normal on Extreme Keto or/and Ozempic," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, conjectured. Others expressed frustration over the perceived use of weight-loss drugs by stars who don't seem to need them.

"Demi Moore was about 115lbs at any given time. Soaking wet. Who the F put heron ozempic??" one incredulous user asked. However, others wondered if there may be something else going on under the surface. "Demi Moore looks very sick. Is this the ozempic effect?" one such netizen worried. The "Striptease" star's so-called "Ozempic face" certainly doesn't help the rumors, but she also has a troubling history that justifies her fans' concerns.