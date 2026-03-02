Demi Moore Couldn't Dodge Ozempic Rumors At The 2026 Actor Awards
Demi Moore had people buzzing when she hit the red carpet at the 2025 Actor Awards, but for all the wrong reasons. "The Substance" star attended the March 1 event in a black strapless dress from Schiaparelli's 2026 couture collection. The back featured a massive amount of puffy white tulle, which was peppered with white and black dots. Her hair was slicked back for the occasion, and she completed the ensemble with a large necklace. The strapless piece offered an eyeful of her frame, exposing the upper part of her chest, along with her shoulders, arms, and back. Many fans were surprised at how frail Moore looked on the red carpet, with many believing she was among the throng of celebrities who developed Ozempic face from taking the popular weight loss drug.
Has Demi Moore been replaced by a clone too or is she just (maybe) on Ozempic? pic.twitter.com/EO4tEQXQMH
— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 2, 2026
Footage of Moore walking the red carpet in the elegant dress was shared online, and the "Landman" actor was roasted by fans who assumed she was on the GLP-1. "Has Demi Moore been replaced by a clone too or is she just (maybe) on Ozempic?" an X user wrote in a post that included a clip of Moore at the awards show. "Oh look another one who is going overboard on Ozempic," another commented. One joked that the tulle was a ploy to conceal the weight loss. "Did her a** disappear from the Ozempic? Is that why she has that ridiculous cloud glued to it?" the user chidingly wrote.
Only days earlier at another high-profile event, people were buzzing online about Moore's stark transformation.
Demi Moore got roasted for her fashion week look
On February 27, Demi Moore took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse of her new look as she geared up to attend the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. "The "G.I. Jane" star was rocking a fresh hairstyle: a wet-look bob. Along with the new 'do, Moore opted for an all-black leather ensemble consisting of a tight zipped-up jacket with full sleeves and a pair of matching pants that were slit around her ankles to showcase her black heels. Moore continued the black motif with a matching bag and a pair of wide-faced black shades. She further accessorized her outfit by carrying her tiny pooch. After showing off the look ripped straight from "The Matrix," Moore later added a carousel to Instagram recapping the fashion week event.
The clip Moore uploaded was also shared on X, where people were stunned by how different her face and body looked. Many believed it wasn't a case of Moore getting plastic surgery, but of using GLP-1 drugs. "Demi Moore looks like she freebases Ozempic," one jokester wrote. "Ozempic= modern day heroin chic," another added.