Demi Moore Couldn't Dodge Ozempic Rumors At The 2026 Actor Awards

Demi Moore had people buzzing when she hit the red carpet at the 2025 Actor Awards, but for all the wrong reasons. "The Substance" star attended the March 1 event in a black strapless dress from Schiaparelli's 2026 couture collection. The back featured a massive amount of puffy white tulle, which was peppered with white and black dots. Her hair was slicked back for the occasion, and she completed the ensemble with a large necklace. The strapless piece offered an eyeful of her frame, exposing the upper part of her chest, along with her shoulders, arms, and back. Many fans were surprised at how frail Moore looked on the red carpet, with many believing she was among the throng of celebrities who developed Ozempic face from taking the popular weight loss drug.

Has Demi Moore been replaced by a clone too or is she just (maybe) on Ozempic? pic.twitter.com/EO4tEQXQMH — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 2, 2026

Footage of Moore walking the red carpet in the elegant dress was shared online, and the "Landman" actor was roasted by fans who assumed she was on the GLP-1. "Has Demi Moore been replaced by a clone too or is she just (maybe) on Ozempic?" an X user wrote in a post that included a clip of Moore at the awards show. "Oh look another one who is going overboard on Ozempic," another commented. One joked that the tulle was a ploy to conceal the weight loss. "Did her a** disappear from the Ozempic? Is that why she has that ridiculous cloud glued to it?" the user chidingly wrote.

Only days earlier at another high-profile event, people were buzzing online about Moore's stark transformation.