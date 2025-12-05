Celebs Who Fell Victim To 'Ozempic Face' In 2025

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Actually, it was just 2025 when everyone in Tinseltown was sporting a noticeably thinner face — albeit one that was also severely more gaunt with absolutely no elasticity left whatsoever. While the celebs and who's who of Hollywood might have discovered a fresh new well of skinny, it appeared that their monopoly on the seemingly never-ending fountain of youth had completely dried up. Not even the most potent Botox and fillers could defy the gravity-inducing sag brought on by their rapid weight loss drug of choice.

"GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT). This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines, and hormones essential for skin health," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian told us exclusively in August while discussing some of the most striking cases of celeb "Ozempic face." According to Dr. Golpanian, over time the drugs begin to affect "both the skin's structure and its ability to rejuvenate." How's that for adverse side effects?! Sadly, in 2025, many celebrities fell victim to the dreaded weight loss drug-induced aesthetic. Let's take a look back, shall we? Cue Sarah McLachlan crooning, "In the arms of the angel ..."