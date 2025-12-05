Celebs Who Fell Victim To 'Ozempic Face' In 2025
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Actually, it was just 2025 when everyone in Tinseltown was sporting a noticeably thinner face — albeit one that was also severely more gaunt with absolutely no elasticity left whatsoever. While the celebs and who's who of Hollywood might have discovered a fresh new well of skinny, it appeared that their monopoly on the seemingly never-ending fountain of youth had completely dried up. Not even the most potent Botox and fillers could defy the gravity-inducing sag brought on by their rapid weight loss drug of choice.
"GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT). This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines, and hormones essential for skin health," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian told us exclusively in August while discussing some of the most striking cases of celeb "Ozempic face." According to Dr. Golpanian, over time the drugs begin to affect "both the skin's structure and its ability to rejuvenate." How's that for adverse side effects?! Sadly, in 2025, many celebrities fell victim to the dreaded weight loss drug-induced aesthetic. Let's take a look back, shall we? Cue Sarah McLachlan crooning, "In the arms of the angel ..."
Jelly Roll is pondering a facelift
Country singer and rapper Jelly Roll got everyone talking at the top of November when he debuted a much slimmer face on Instagram. "AI is getting crazy these days," he penned in the caption, attempting to make light of his new appearance. It should be noted, however, that Jelly Roll has adamantly denied taking any weight loss drugs, citing his fear of unwanted side effects, including acid reflux. "That stuff will just rip the vocal cords," he explained about the common condition on an episode of his wife, Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast in December 2024 (via People). Alas, even by going the au natural route, the singer still wasn't exempt from the dreaded "Ozempic face," — and he knows it. "We're trying to see if a facelift might be in order," the "Somebody Save Me" singer joked in an Instagram video about his newfound plight. TBD, we suppose.
Sharon Osbourne admits she went 'too far' with Ozempic
Sharon Osbourne raised eyebrows everywhere in May when she was photographed by the Daily Mail taking a stroll in Los Angeles. "What a shame she was such a loving, looking woman, but now looks so aged. Sad," one X (formerly Twitter) user posted in response. Even Osbourne, who first started taking the drug back in 2022, has been open and honest about some of the unwanted side effects that go along with the medication. "I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on [because] I think I went too far," she revealed on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast. And as for what the drug has done to her face? She's sworn off all cosmetic procedures, too. "I couldn't have much more facial surgery — there's not that much skin left to stretch, pull, or cut. And I won't have any more fillers or Botox," she told the Daily Mail. "I don't think I'll ever be happy with the way I look. But I'm now satisfied."
Kelly Osbourne has been mistaken for her mother
Do as I say, not as I do? As it turns out, just like her famous mother, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne also appears to be suffering from a bout of "Ozempic face." Following a December 3 appearance in Birmingham, United Kingdom, wherein Kelly accepted the Lord Mayor's Award on behalf of her father, the late Ozzy Osbourne, many quickly took to the internet to discuss the 41-year-old's drastically different appearance. "I never would have guessed that's Kelly Osbourne," one X user posted. Meanwhile, another quipped, "I thought it was the mom at first! She looks 70."
Today on Ozzy Osbourne's 77th birthday, the Osbourne family returned to Birmingham to receive Ozzy's Lord Mayor's Award and the Book of Condolences following his sad passing. 🖤
Kelly Osbourne spoke with us about Ozzy's Brummie pride and the family's love for the city.
Ozzy... pic.twitter.com/ZFYMrH7VvO
— Birmingham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) December 3, 2025
Christina Aguilera says her appearance is not up for debate
Is that a GLP-1 genie in a bottle, or is she just sad to see us? Christina Aguilera's ever-shrinking figure and nearly unrecognizable face had everyone saying the same thing: it's gotta be Ozempic. Still, Aguilera has never copped to using any kind of weight loss medication. In fact, in August 2024, she seemingly doubled down about her choice to remain mum in the face of so much speculation during an interview with Glamour. "I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f*** about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," she said. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business." Alexa, play "Reflection" by Christina Aguilera.
Fans think Rosie O'Donnell isn't aging well
Rosie O'Donnell practically lit the internet on fire in May when she debuted a new look on Instagram. "I cant believe this is me now #mounjaro #weightloss #bodydismorphia," she penned in the caption of the post along with a photo of herself speaking on stage, looking noticeably thinner. As one can imagine, however, many couldn't help but point out how much different her face looked, too. "Omg! She looks like a 100 year old," one Instagram user commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "She aged 20 years."
Scott Disick reportedly sought help from a nutritionist after seeing photos of himself
Scott Disick is also not immune to "Ozempic face." Viewers of "The Kardashians" first learned Scott Disick was on his own medication weight loss journey via Mounjaro during the February 27 episode when the drug just so happened to be sitting in the reality TV star's refrigerator. Ruh-roh. Since then, however, it's not just Disick's waistline that's changing. In April, the Daily Mail reported that Disick had sought the help of a nutritionist to get back on track. "Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss," a source told the outlet.