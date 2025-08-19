We Asked An Expert About The Most Striking Cases Of Celeb 'Ozempic Face'

By now, countless stars have admitted to taking Ozempic or other weight-loss drugs, and TBH, that's their prerogative. However, the medications aren't without side effects, and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian shared who he believed experienced those more than others — and why he believed that was the case.

Golpanian started with Rosie O'Donnell, whom he believed "has the most dramatic and pronounced features on her face that we call 'Ozempic face.'" As for his "tells," Golpanian continued, "If you take a closer look you can see that her skin appears grayish in color." Golpanian mused that that could likely be explained by findings by Oxford University. Essentially, he explained of those findings, "GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT). This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines, and hormones essential for skin health." Once that tissue decreased, he added, "It affects both the skin's structure and its ability to rejuvenate."

It does bear mentioning that O'Donnell isn't on Ozempic, but Mounjaro. The comedian also hasn't shied away from talking about the impact the drug has had on her appearance, sharing in one August 2025 Instagram post that she was shocked to see what she looked like in a tracksuit. "I am shocked [I'm] a 12 — #mounjaro is a life saver," she wrote in the caption. O'Donnell had also opened up about taking the drug earlier on in the year, sharing in a TikTok that she'd started taking it as part of her diabetes treatment. With that in mind, even if the medication is potentially impacting her skin, something tells us the "The View" alum isn't planning on quitting it any time soon.