We Asked An Expert About The Most Striking Cases Of Celeb 'Ozempic Face'
By now, countless stars have admitted to taking Ozempic or other weight-loss drugs, and TBH, that's their prerogative. However, the medications aren't without side effects, and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian shared who he believed experienced those more than others — and why he believed that was the case.
Golpanian started with Rosie O'Donnell, whom he believed "has the most dramatic and pronounced features on her face that we call 'Ozempic face.'" As for his "tells," Golpanian continued, "If you take a closer look you can see that her skin appears grayish in color." Golpanian mused that that could likely be explained by findings by Oxford University. Essentially, he explained of those findings, "GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT). This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines, and hormones essential for skin health." Once that tissue decreased, he added, "It affects both the skin's structure and its ability to rejuvenate."
It does bear mentioning that O'Donnell isn't on Ozempic, but Mounjaro. The comedian also hasn't shied away from talking about the impact the drug has had on her appearance, sharing in one August 2025 Instagram post that she was shocked to see what she looked like in a tracksuit. "I am shocked [I'm] a 12 — #mounjaro is a life saver," she wrote in the caption. O'Donnell had also opened up about taking the drug earlier on in the year, sharing in a TikTok that she'd started taking it as part of her diabetes treatment. With that in mind, even if the medication is potentially impacting her skin, something tells us the "The View" alum isn't planning on quitting it any time soon.
Our expert noticed volume loss in Whoopi Goldberg's face
Rosie O'Donnell's former colleague, Whoopi Goldberg, has also been very open about taking Mounjaro — and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, Dr. Samuel Gopanian explained that he could see some signs of "Ozempic Face" on the longtime "The View" host as well.
In his assessment of how weight loss medication might be impacting Goldberg's appearance, Gopanian shared that it was likely that age played a big role. The surgeon explained that where younger patients would still have enough facial fat reserves to not notice major facial changes, "For older folks, these changes can be more dramatic and may even require surgical interventions." As for what exactly those interventions may entail, Gopanian shared that one option was, "Skin excision ... to address excess or sagging skin."
As with O'Donnell, Goldberg has spoken pretty extensively about using Mounjaro and the positive impact it's had on her life. The specific drug she's used being named is important, too, because as Goldberg has noted on "The View," she's unfortunately been used by AI scammers to sell other, unknown alternatives. "This stuff? I don't know who these people are. That's the problem with AI. You don't know who made it. But I'm telling you it's a lot of BS, do not fall for it," she said (via NBC News). All that said, when it comes to the real deal, we're not banking on Goldberg giving it up either. As she shared during a "The Kelly Clarkson Show" appearance, "I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me." Well, more power to her.