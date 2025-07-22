Ozzy Osbourne, Heavy Metal Icon, Dead At 76

Famed rocker and former reality star Ozzy Osbourne has died at age 76 on July 22, Sky News reported. The singer leaves behind several loved ones, including his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their three children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee Osbourne. Ozzy was also the proud grandpa of three grandkids: Pearl, Andy, and Minnie. The rocker's death was announced by his family in a statement that said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love." His cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Osbourne had been dealing with numerous health problems in the years before his death. In 2020, he revealed to "Good Morning America" that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease while recovering from a fall that left him with nerve damage. He underwent major spinal surgery in 2022. "I can't walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he told Classic Rock at the time. He added, "I don't plan on going anywhere, but my time's going to come."In February 2023, Ozzy released a statement via his official account on X announcing that pain from his spinal injuries was forcing him to cancel a planned tour of Europe and the U.K., writing, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way." However, he and his Black Sabbath bandmates took the stage for a farewell performance mere weeks before his tragic death.