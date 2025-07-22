Ozzy Osbourne, Heavy Metal Icon, Dead At 76
Famed rocker and former reality star Ozzy Osbourne has died at age 76 on July 22, Sky News reported. The singer leaves behind several loved ones, including his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their three children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee Osbourne. Ozzy was also the proud grandpa of three grandkids: Pearl, Andy, and Minnie. The rocker's death was announced by his family in a statement that said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love." His cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.
Osbourne had been dealing with numerous health problems in the years before his death. In 2020, he revealed to "Good Morning America" that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease while recovering from a fall that left him with nerve damage. He underwent major spinal surgery in 2022. "I can't walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he told Classic Rock at the time. He added, "I don't plan on going anywhere, but my time's going to come."In February 2023, Ozzy released a statement via his official account on X announcing that pain from his spinal injuries was forcing him to cancel a planned tour of Europe and the U.K., writing, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way." However, he and his Black Sabbath bandmates took the stage for a farewell performance mere weeks before his tragic death.
The life of Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne enjoyed quite a career, and was no stranger to headlines. The legendary rocker was born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England, and grew up with three sisters and two brothers. The star detailed much of his early life in the TV special "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne," including his humble upbringing and how he always "felt like a peasant." But his pops always had faith in him, telling Ozzy that he'd "do something big one day."
Osbourne and pals Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Terence Geezer Butler formed the band Black Sabbath in 1968. They released their first album in 1970, at the beginning of what we now all know as heavy metal. The group booted Ozzy in 1979 as infighting and substance abuse issues threatened their success. He embarked on a solo career beginning in 1980, which brought him a whole new level of success. Beginning in the late '90s, Osbourne intermittently reunited with Black Sabbath, and the group continued to record and tour together until officially disbanding in 2017. Osbourne released his last solo album, "Patient Number 9," in 2022.
Ozzy also pioneered one of the first reality shows, "The Osbournes." The series ran from 2002 to 2005 and launched the Osbourne family into superstardom. Ozzy opened up to GQ about the series in 2020, detailing how tough it was. "After three years of filming it the kids were all on drugs, Sharon was battling cancer and so I said to the family, 'Do you want to carry on?' and they said, 'No,' so we pulled it," he told the outlet. However, he added that he was "glad" they did the show.