The Tragic Truth About The Osbourne Family

Sharon Osbourne met Ozzy Osbourne at the height of his career, and not only did she end up becoming his wife, but she was his manager as well. Sharon opened up to The Daily Mail about the female fans who threw themselves at Ozzy during his heyday. "I was so used to it because that was the world I knew. That's what comes along with being famous. It was always there," she stated. However, she learned to accept his infidelities and shared, "I was always like, 'Wear a condom and never ask names or addresses. You don't want to know.' When it gets to something more personal than that, then it's a problem. Then I'm not going to turn a blind eye."

Unfortunately, things did get personal between Ozzy and hairstylist Michelle Pugh, causing him and Sharon to split in 2016. This time, it wasn't just a dalliance but a full-on affair for four years. "When I say he gave me the greatest love of my life, I mean it. He made me feel like the most beautiful and worshipped woman in the world," Pugh shared with People. After a brief separation, Ozzy and Sharon got back together and renewed their vows a year later. Sharon told Hello!, "It was hard to rebuild the trust, but I can't imagine my life without Ozzy."