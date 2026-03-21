Red Flags In Melissa McCarthy And Ben Falcone's Marriage We Can't Ignore
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Director Ben Falcone and actor Melissa McCarthy have been married since 2005 after first meeting in 1998 at a comedy writing class at The Groundlings in Los Angeles, California. Since tying the knot over two decades ago, the duo rose together in the film industry, coming a long way since their early improv days. They now have two daughters together, Vivian and Georgette. While the Hollywood power couple is still together and reportedly going strong, there are several red flags in their marriage that are impossible to ignore.
From the outside looking in, it is easy to interpret their relationship as a business partnership first and a romantic one second. The pair started sounding off alarm bells in 2024 when they publicly admitted to unconventional arguing habits that many relationship and marriage coaches warn against. They also revealed that they sometimes fight over minor things that get blown way out of proportion. As one of them is accused of having a bad and unpredictable temper, perhaps not everything is happy inside Melissa McCarthy's marriage.
They go to bed angry
Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone raised eyebrows on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in October 2024, where they revealed they prefer to go to bed angry rather than solve the argument that night. "People say, 'Don't go to bed mad.' I say f*ck it. Go to bed mad. It's fine," Falcone said to Cohen as McCarthy agreed. "You forget what the hell you were fighting about in the first place. I guarantee it works. I promise." However, this behavior can sometimes lead to avoidance as matters go unaddressed, according to some relationship experts. "Going to bed angry isn't the key to a strong relationship, so please don't take that as a literal prescription," psychologist Kelsey M. Latimer warned TODAY.com.
People had mixed reactions to the celebrity couple's dating advice on Instagram. "I don't forget!!! I wake up mad. (wife of almost 60 yrs.)," one user commented. Another agreed with the couple's controversial take, stating, "Best advice ever and I completely agree ... how many arguments escalate just because you're bloody exhausted!"
While McCarthy and Falcone's process may work for some, it is important to note that this advice does not work for every couple. Going to bed angry can let negative feelings fester and grow throughout the night and become an even bigger problem the next day. Some may even find it hard to go to sleep while angry. Resolving these negative feelings prior to bedtime can help release them and come to a resolution sooner.
McCarthy can be volatile while fighting over small things
In Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas' book "What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life," Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone admitted they were no strangers to fighting. However, they acknowledge that these arguments are not the healthiest way for them to communicate their feelings. "Fighting is not excitement," McCarthy shared. "I think sometimes those are confused — that you're feeling some kind of rush from fighting. I just don't think that's a foundation you can build a relationship on. That's the wrong rush."
Falcone also chimed in to reveal one of the most passionate arguments they have had as a married couple, and it was over something incredibly small. "Our biggest fight was because I was eating grapes too loudly," Falcone told Donahue and Thomas. "It really spiraled out of control." While this is not the first or last time couples have argued over chewing habits, an explosive argument over such a minor incident is eye-opening to their relationship dynamics.
Falcone goes on to further admit that McCarthy can be temperamental at times, hinting at a frequent and concerning pattern of ups and downs. To Falcone, this volatility might be a good thing, as it is a pattern he grew used to throughout his childhood by watching his parents' relationship. "I think it's healthier to be like she is," he said. "My dad is like that. He'll let it out, but then his blood pressure goes back to normal. Whereas my mother isn't as volatile and the blood pressure just spikes inside."
Work seems to be the center of their marriage
A healthy work-life balance is important for everyone. While most people work apart from their spouse, some couples find themselves working closely alongside each other. This is especially true for Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, who connected through their overlapping career goals. "We met writing and performing together before we even started dating," McCarthy told Parade. They later made their first onscreen appearance together in a 2003 episode of "Gilmore Girls" prior to their marriage in 2005.
In 2013, the couple created a production company together called "On the Day Productions." They partnered up for comedies like "Tammy," "The Boss," "Life of the Party," and "Thunder Force." "We've been writing together for longer than we've been married," they told The Hollywood Reporter. Experts warn this dynamic can be a recipe for disaster. "This real issue is that with increased time together, you have more time for conflict," psychologist Kathy Marshack told The New York Times.
The pair revealed they even have work on the mind at home. "Even when we're working around the house, Ben and I end up pitching each other projects," McCarthy admitted. They have also brought their two daughters into the fold to focus on the family business. "They're both funny and great little actresses," she praised, with McCarthy's daughter Vivian Falcone growing up to act in "The Boss." While work can be a bonding experience in moderation, it can spell trouble when it is the primary focus within a family or romantic relationship.