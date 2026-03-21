Red Flags In Melissa McCarthy And Ben Falcone's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone raised eyebrows on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in October 2024, where they revealed they prefer to go to bed angry rather than solve the argument that night. "People say, 'Don't go to bed mad.' I say f*ck it. Go to bed mad. It's fine," Falcone said to Cohen as McCarthy agreed. "You forget what the hell you were fighting about in the first place. I guarantee it works. I promise." However, this behavior can sometimes lead to avoidance as matters go unaddressed, according to some relationship experts. "Going to bed angry isn't the key to a strong relationship, so please don't take that as a literal prescription," psychologist Kelsey M. Latimer warned TODAY.com.

People had mixed reactions to the celebrity couple's dating advice on Instagram. "I don't forget!!! I wake up mad. (wife of almost 60 yrs.)," one user commented. Another agreed with the couple's controversial take, stating, "Best advice ever and I completely agree ... how many arguments escalate just because you're bloody exhausted!"

While McCarthy and Falcone's process may work for some, it is important to note that this advice does not work for every couple. Going to bed angry can let negative feelings fester and grow throughout the night and become an even bigger problem the next day. Some may even find it hard to go to sleep while angry. Resolving these negative feelings prior to bedtime can help release them and come to a resolution sooner.