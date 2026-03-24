Tragic Details About Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks That Are Just Plain Sad

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It seems safe to say that Hope Hicks' life in the spotlight while working in the White House has had a lot of ups and downs, but mostly downs. She joined Donald Trump's team before the 2016 election when she was in her mid-20s, and she's remained super loyal to the president throughout a bunch of turmoil and court cases.

Despite this, she ended up resigning from a position at the White House not once, but twice. Although the second time around was a bit less of a scandal. After all of this, we can look back now on her work with Trump and reflect on a few things. One of which is that Hicks went through a lot. This includes testifying twice in cases involving Trump, her personal romantic relationships getting attention for all the wrong reasons, and having to defend Trump's sexist remarks, among other issues. Even for a loyal Trump follower, some of these things are just plain sad.

So while Hicks seems to have come out of the White House with a successful career and (relatively) solid reputation, she certainly didn't leave unscathed.