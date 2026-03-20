Walker, Texas Ranger Star Chuck Norris Dead At 86

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Hollywood's best-known "Tough guy" Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86, per TMZ. The actor's cause of death was not revealed in a statement from his family. Norris had already been a martial artist and athlete before turning to a Hollywood career, starting out with judo while he was in the Air Force and stationed in South Korea. During that same period, he also started tang soo du. He earned a black belt in the discipline and eventually began teaching karate, first to interested learners on his Air Force base and then at his own karate studios. He even created a karate form, now called the Chuck Norris System.

Fast-forward to 1964, Norris started competing. In 1968, that led to him meeting Bruce Lee. In a 2015 Facebook post, Norris explained, " ... I was fighting for, and won, the World Middle Weight Karate Championship at Madison Square Garden." Lee later offered him the opportunity to feature in the film he was the stunt coordinator for, "The Wrecking Crew."

Granted, speaking to Black Belt, Norris joked that the legendary martial artist wasn't super hands-on the day he arrived on set. "Before he went off to do something else, he said: 'Oh, you know how to do the fight scenes. You don't need me here.' But I was as nervous as can be," he recounted, adding that he struggled to deliver his line. Not that that was a dealbreaker for the director. "Of course, they didn't care. Then I did the fight with Dean Martin, and it was fine," he said. The rest was history; Norris' career only took off from there. In addition to working with Lee again, he also became the star of "Walker: Texas Ranger," which ran from the early '90s to 2001.