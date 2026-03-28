Photo Of Kelly Osbourne Without The Heavy Makeup Is Head-Turning

As the daughter of the late heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne grew up in the public eye. Throughout her life in the spotlight, Kelly has embraced many looks and styles, aided by her love of makeup. Kelly isn't afraid to wear bright, bold lipstick colors and deep, dark colors on her eyes. But that's not to say she uses makeup to hide behind. She has proved more than once that she isn't afraid to go makeup-free and share the results.

This was true in 2014 when she uploaded a selfie on Instagram (seen below) that featured her completely bare-faced. At the time, her signature purple hair was short with sidecuts. It was a strikingly different look than we're used to, but she was into it. "Make up free and loving it!" she captioned the post. And her fans did, too, with some highlighting that her fresh face brought her likeness to Ozzy to the forefront. "The spitting image of your father. .....I love it," a user commented in Spanish.

This is far from the first time Kelly shared a makeup-free selfie on social media. She did it again during the COVID-19 pandemic as she expressed gratitude for testing negative for the virus. She accompanied her hopeful Instagram post with the selfie below that shows her sans makeup and with messy lavender-gray hair. While she has shown she is comfortable baring her face, she doesn't do it often. After all, changing things up is how she expresses herself.