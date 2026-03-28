Photo Of Kelly Osbourne Without The Heavy Makeup Is Head-Turning
As the daughter of the late heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne grew up in the public eye. Throughout her life in the spotlight, Kelly has embraced many looks and styles, aided by her love of makeup. Kelly isn't afraid to wear bright, bold lipstick colors and deep, dark colors on her eyes. But that's not to say she uses makeup to hide behind. She has proved more than once that she isn't afraid to go makeup-free and share the results.
This was true in 2014 when she uploaded a selfie on Instagram (seen below) that featured her completely bare-faced. At the time, her signature purple hair was short with sidecuts. It was a strikingly different look than we're used to, but she was into it. "Make up free and loving it!" she captioned the post. And her fans did, too, with some highlighting that her fresh face brought her likeness to Ozzy to the forefront. "The spitting image of your father. .....I love it," a user commented in Spanish.
This is far from the first time Kelly shared a makeup-free selfie on social media. She did it again during the COVID-19 pandemic as she expressed gratitude for testing negative for the virus. She accompanied her hopeful Instagram post with the selfie below that shows her sans makeup and with messy lavender-gray hair. While she has shown she is comfortable baring her face, she doesn't do it often. After all, changing things up is how she expresses herself.
Kelly Osbourne is thankful her parents embraced self-expression
Kelly Osbourne has rocked all kinds of hair colors, makeup styles, and fashion choices under the sun. She started exploring her creative side when she was young, something she credits her parents for allowing. "They just look at me like I'm insane and giggle when I've done something," she told Nylon in 2014. Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, in particular, played a pivotal role in her self-expression journey. "Like I walk in the other day and I shave my head and she's like, 'Oh that's lovely,'" she shared.
The ability to try different styles with the assurance that she wouldn't be made fun of at home gave her the self-confidence to be bold. "Nothing phases her and I'm very lucky in that way because it allows me to try different things and experiment and become who I am," she continued. Kelly has joined the list of celebrity makeup disasters a few times, but that comes with the territory.
Luckily, Kelly has had the privilege of working with famous makeup artists who helped her steer clear of bad decisions — for the most part. "With some clients, I am close enough to [be honest]. Like with Kelly, there are times that it's a hit while there are times that it's a miss," M.A.C. makeup artist John Stapleton told Lifestyle.INQ in 2015. Kelly knows that her style requires trial and error, but she is okay with that. "I love pushing the boundaries but I do realize that takes a lot of courage," she told HuffPost in 2017.