What Lori Loughlin Did To Her Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Lori Loughlin had us all doing a double-take on March 11, 2026, when she showed up at a red carpet event for The Women's Cancer Research Fund (seen above) looking half her age. Loughlin has undergone many transformations in her life, but the most recent glow-up suggests she had the help of skilled hands. And Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics, agrees with us. "At 61, achieving that level of smoothness and structural support suggests a very well-executed combination of surgical and non-surgical maintenance," he told Nicki Swift.

Richland was particularly impressed by the "Full House" cast member's neckline, jawline, and midface, explaining that a sexagenarian should have the heaviness around the jaw that comes with the natural loosening of soft tissue. "Lori's jawline is exceptionally tight and defined, which is often the hallmark of a well-executed deep plane facelift and facial fat grafting," Richland argued, referring to a surgical technique that pulls the skin while also repositioning underlying muscle and fat layers.

Loughlin's eyes further drew Richland's attention because the eyelids have clean folds without the hooding that results from time pulling the muscle downward. The transition from her eyelids to her cheeks is also smooth, an area that often develops a hollow look as a result of volume loss. "[These are] signs of a very refined upper and possibly lower blepharoplasty," Richland explained, referring to eyelid surgeries. In our expert's opinion, Loughlin had quite a bit done. However, she luckily put her trust in a talented plastic surgeon who nailed the procedures.