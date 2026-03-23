What Lori Loughlin Did To Her Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon
Lori Loughlin had us all doing a double-take on March 11, 2026, when she showed up at a red carpet event for The Women's Cancer Research Fund (seen above) looking half her age. Loughlin has undergone many transformations in her life, but the most recent glow-up suggests she had the help of skilled hands. And Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics, agrees with us. "At 61, achieving that level of smoothness and structural support suggests a very well-executed combination of surgical and non-surgical maintenance," he told Nicki Swift.
Richland was particularly impressed by the "Full House" cast member's neckline, jawline, and midface, explaining that a sexagenarian should have the heaviness around the jaw that comes with the natural loosening of soft tissue. "Lori's jawline is exceptionally tight and defined, which is often the hallmark of a well-executed deep plane facelift and facial fat grafting," Richland argued, referring to a surgical technique that pulls the skin while also repositioning underlying muscle and fat layers.
Loughlin's eyes further drew Richland's attention because the eyelids have clean folds without the hooding that results from time pulling the muscle downward. The transition from her eyelids to her cheeks is also smooth, an area that often develops a hollow look as a result of volume loss. "[These are] signs of a very refined upper and possibly lower blepharoplasty," Richland explained, referring to eyelid surgeries. In our expert's opinion, Loughlin had quite a bit done. However, she luckily put her trust in a talented plastic surgeon who nailed the procedures.
Lori Loughlin's transformation comes amid her split from her longtime husband
Lori Loughlin's youthful public appearance was made even more meaningful given its timing amid her split from Mossimo Giannulli in October 2025. This detail didn't escape Dr. Brandon Richland. "It is clear that she looks incredibly refreshed, especially given the significant life transitions she's been navigating lately," he told Nicki Swift. Whether the end of her 28-year marriage prompted her glow-up is uncertain, but some fans seem to think so.
"Sometimes the weight you lose is not 'your weight.' Sometimes you finally shed whatever weight was dragging you down," an Instagram commented under a photo of Loughlin shared by makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz ahead of the aforementioned red carpet event. While they separated in 2025, Loughlin and Giannulli's marriage seemed doomed for years. They were both sentenced to serve two and five months, respectively, in federal prison in 2020 after the celebrity college admission scandal in which they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.
It may have taken them years to make it official, but the ordeal took a toll on their relationship from the beginning. "That totally derailed it. His sales suffered. She lost Hallmark. They blamed each other, but he blamed her more," a source told the Daily Mail in October 2025. It looks like Loughlin is looking for a clean break. In March 2026, she made a surprise cameo on "When Calls the Heart," suggesting she's trying to return to TV. Perhaps her transformation is a step toward a fresh start.