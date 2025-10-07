Full House Star Lori Loughlin's Marriage Was Doomed For Years (And It Was Painfully Obvious)

Lori Loughlin's one-time fairy tale marriage to Mossimo Giannulli has officially crumbled, but it's clear they were doomed for years. Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on "Full House" and its reboot, "Fuller House," was married to Giannulli, a successful fashion designer, for nearly three decades. Unfortunately, they announced on October 2, 2025, that they had made the decision to formally separate. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage," a representative for Loughlin shared with People. "There are no legal proceedings at this time."

Unfortunately, Loughlin's marriage to Giannulli seemed doomed ever since they were exposed as part of the 2019 celebrity college admissions scandal. Although Loughlin and Giannulli weren't the only parents involved in the admissions scandal, they received the brunt of the scrutiny — which included short prison sentences — after it was revealed that they paid their daughters' way into USC.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli also suffered professional consequences. The "Full House" alum, for example, lost her Hallmark contract, along with her spot on "Fuller House," while Giannulli's fashion empire took a hit. Now, an explosive report has added fuel to the fire that the stress, shame, and embarrassment from the college admissions scandal was too much for them to bear and ultimately led to the end of their marriage.