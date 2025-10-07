Full House Star Lori Loughlin's Marriage Was Doomed For Years (And It Was Painfully Obvious)
Lori Loughlin's one-time fairy tale marriage to Mossimo Giannulli has officially crumbled, but it's clear they were doomed for years. Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on "Full House" and its reboot, "Fuller House," was married to Giannulli, a successful fashion designer, for nearly three decades. Unfortunately, they announced on October 2, 2025, that they had made the decision to formally separate. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage," a representative for Loughlin shared with People. "There are no legal proceedings at this time."
Unfortunately, Loughlin's marriage to Giannulli seemed doomed ever since they were exposed as part of the 2019 celebrity college admissions scandal. Although Loughlin and Giannulli weren't the only parents involved in the admissions scandal, they received the brunt of the scrutiny — which included short prison sentences — after it was revealed that they paid their daughters' way into USC.
Both Loughlin and Giannulli also suffered professional consequences. The "Full House" alum, for example, lost her Hallmark contract, along with her spot on "Fuller House," while Giannulli's fashion empire took a hit. Now, an explosive report has added fuel to the fire that the stress, shame, and embarrassment from the college admissions scandal was too much for them to bear and ultimately led to the end of their marriage.
Lori and Mossimo's marriage was crumbling for a long time
According to sources who spoke with the Daily Mail, the college admissions scandal did, in fact, cause issues in Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's relationship. "Their marriage was very strong before the s**t hit the fan with the college admissions scandal," one source shared. "That totally derailed it. His sales suffered. She lost Hallmark. They blamed each other, but he blamed her more." They revealed that Giannulli blamed his wife for their involvement and the subsequent fallout. "She was really at the forefront, and Mossimo was embarrassed at what happened," continued the source. "His family is everything to him, and this was just shameful. So they never really recovered. There was a point when they had staggered jail sentences where it seemed like maybe they'd make it, but they didn't."
Unfortunately, one of the biggest clues that their marriage was on the way out was that the couple, who have an unbelievable net worth, listed their mansion for sale in February 2025. Loughlin and Giannulli listed the sprawling estate for $16.5 million, despite previously asking for about one million more. Whoever ends up buying the property will get to boast about some really attractive features, including a wine cellar and an in-home gym. Not to mention, the home is located amid a plethora of other celebrities, including Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and Kevin Durant, according to the New York Post.