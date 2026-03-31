Tragic Details About David Bowie And Iman's Only Daughter

The following article includes discussions of addiction and mental health conditions.

Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones may be one of the heirs to David Bowie's massive fortune, but money didn't protect her from her complicated life. The only daughter of Bowie and Iman grew up in the overpowering shadow of two icons, a reality that created a lot of self-doubt and identity struggles. While an already tricky situation to navigate, Jones had it exacerbated by mental health issues that started early. And it all became even more poignant after Bowie's tragic death from cancer in January 2016.

Ever since, the singer and artist has been working hard to get to the bottom of her problems and come up with answers. Jones, who was born in August 2000, has made strides in her battle. In her mid-20s, she started opening up about her experience, hoping to shed light on what many teenagers who face mental health conditions go through — and how society might improve the way it handles diagnosis and treatment.

The way her parents handled her mental health crises was far from perfect, but Jones knows they were in a difficult situation. "Growing to be such a violent and angry individual was unbelievably contradictory to the sweet and gentle little girl I used to be," she admitted in a 2024 article published by the Daily Mail. They've had their ups and downs, but Jones and Iman have remained each other's rocks. "My heart, my pride, my love, my angel, my Lexi! I'm proud to call myself your mommy," the supermodel declared on Instagram in 2020. But the road has not been easy.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.