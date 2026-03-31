Tom Cruise Has A Tight-Knit Bond With Donald Trump's No. 1 Hollywood Archnemesis

Rosie O'Donnell's feud with Donald Trump dates back long before Trump was in office. O'Donnell has never been known to mince words when it comes to people she firmly disagrees with, and Trump happens to know exactly what pushes her buttons. Back in 2006, Tara Conner was crowned the winner of Miss USA, a beauty pageant that was owned at the time by Trump. Conner went on to face controversy when it was revealed shortly after her win that she was participating in underage drinking and drug use. Instead of stripping her of her crown, Trump let her keep her title. On "The View," O'Donnell stated that she disagreed with this outcome, arguing that he shouldn't be the "moral compass for 20 year olds in America," given his own history (via People).

O'Donnell went on to discuss Trump's previous relationships where he proved to be unfaithful, as well as claiming that he wasn't a "self-made man" like he often described himself to be. All this talk angered Trump, thus sparking the flame of a feud that has ground both O'Donnell and Trump's gears for years.

After that episode of "The View" aired, Trump was ready to sue O'Donnell. According to People, he said, "Rosie's a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie." O'Donnell has since relocated to Ireland, moving there after Trump's second presidential victory, while Trump has threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship. It seems that no matter the distance, O'Donnell will continue to receive her birthday flowers from Tom Cruise, while Trump continues to stew.