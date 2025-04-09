The Real Reasons Trump And Rosie O'Donnell Can't Stand Each Other

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell, and their feud stems way back. In 2006, O'Donnell made fun of Trump on an episode of "The View" for not firing Miss USA winner Tara Conner after she reportedly behaved scandalously by acting out in bars and doing drugs. The talk show host also questioned Trump's finances and called him a "snake oil salesman," adding, "This is not a self-made man." The former "Apprentice" star didn't take the comments lightly and responded, "I think she's just terrible. Here comes the lawsuit. Get ready. This is going to be good."

Although Trump never did sue O'Donnell, he carried his grudge for years. After O'Donnell announced her engagement to her then-fiancée, Michelle Rounds, in 2011, Trump tweeted, "I feel sorry for Rosie's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie – a true loser."

O'Donnell opened up about her decade-long feud with Trump on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2017. She recounted her rant about him on "The View" and told the host, "I said ... that he is bankrupt four times, that he got all his money from his father, and that he notoriously cheats private contractors out of their money. Simple facts. Simple facts. And he went bat s**t crazy." It seems time does not heal all wounds, as O'Donnell and Trump are still going at it after the former "View" host — who will never return to the show again – had some choice words after the 2025 election.