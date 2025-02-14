What Celebs Actually Left The Country After Trump's Win?

Ever since the first time Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, celebrities have vowed to leave the U.S. to flee what they see as oppressive policies. The trend picked back up when he won a second time in 2024. While many prominent figures didn't follow through on their promises, some did. Ellen DeGeneres, Sophie Turner, Minnie Driver, America Ferrera, and Lena Dunham are among the celebs who turned their backs on the country they previously called home because of its fractured political landscape.

It is no coincidence that many of those who felt compelled to leave the U.S. are women. Trump's policies that target women's rights have been criticized at home and abroad, with Human Rights Watch predicting the scenario will be even grimmer during his second term. Other reasons celebrities gave for wanting to leave included the president's attacks on other minorities, like his stances on immigration, the Black community, and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Cher, whose son Chaz Bono is trans, has expressed a desire to move to protest Trump and his fellow Republicans' anti-trans bills. "I almost got an ulcer the last time [he was president]," she told The Guardian in 2023. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave." It is unclear whether she is planning to keep her promise, as she was gushing about her Malibu mansion nearly a month after Trump was elected. But many others have — and they began taking the necessary steps well ahead of the 2024 presidential election.