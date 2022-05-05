The Real Reason Sophie Turner Wants To Permanently Leave The US

Hollywood "it" couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finally confirmed what everyone has been thinking: the two are expecting! After stepping out for fashion's biggest night, aka the Met Gala, the couple posed with Jonas' hand lovingly sitting on Turner's baby bump. Turner then confirmed the news in an interview with ELLE UK, saying, "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

This marks yet another chapter in Jonas and Turner's fairy tale love story. According to Brides, the two first met in 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official by January 2017. Then, months later, Jonas and Turner announced their engagement in October 2017. In May 2019, the pair tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony live-streamed by DJ friend Diplo, followed by another ceremony in the South of France. Then in July 2020, the couple became a family of three with the birth of their daughter Willa.

Now, ahead of the birth of her second child, Turner is changing her tune on where she wants to raise her family.