Ellen DeGeneres Has Touching Anniversary Message For Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, share a sweet love story. De Rossi told "Oprah" she had feelings for DeGeneres in 2000 when they saw each other at a party, but explained she was too scared to act on those feelings because of the stigma. It wasn't until four years later, in 2004, that they reconnected at an awards show, and their romance started to bloom. "We saw each other and started talking, and that was it," DeGeneres told People in 2021 of the reconnection. "She opened up and said she'd been thinking about me. And it surprised me. It was a big deal for her to be seen with me."

Shortly after California made gay marriage legal, DeGeneres and de Rossi made things official by tying the knot in 2008. According to People, the couple kept things very intimate, inviting only a small group of people to watch them wed in a ceremony held in their backyard. "What can I say? I'm the luckiest girl in the world," DeGeneres said to the outlet after the wedding. De Rossi shared the same sentiments. "The love we felt from the people surrounding us, and the love we have for each other, made this the most beautiful and emotional day," she confessed. "And one that we'll never forget."

Since the pair tied the knot, they have not been shy about showering one another with love in interviews and on social media. In August, DeGeneres gushed over her wife on their 14th anniversary.