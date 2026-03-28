The Last Photo Of Robert Redford & His Decades-Younger Wife In Public Is So Sad Now

Hollywood legend Robert Redford devastated the entertainment world when he passed, leaving behind his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and his two daughters with his first wife Lola Van Wagenen, Shauna and Amy Redford, as well as seven grandchildren. Redford's two sons, Scott and James Redford, tragically passed before him. "Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly," Redford's publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement, via People.

Redford first met wife Szaggars, a German artist, while she was skiing with her friends at the Sundance Mountain Resort. At the time, Szaggars knew very little about Redford when they first met, which was a relief to the actor. "That's one of the things that attracted me to her — she didn't know much about me," Redford admitted during a 2014 panel for the National YoungArts Foundation (via Fox News). Despite Szaggars being a whopping 21 years younger than Redford, the couple eventually married in 2009 in Szaggars' hometown of Hamburg, Germany.

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Redford and Szaggars were last publicly photographed together when they attended The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's award ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum on October 29, 2021. In this final public photograph, the tragic details of Redford and his health decline was more noticeable than before. Taken roughly four years before he passed, this last photo of Redford and his decades-younger wife is sad to see now.