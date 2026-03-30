Throwback Photos Of Erika Kirk That Betray Her Good Girl Persona
Since her marriage to the late Charlie Kirk and involvement with Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk has taken on a more conservative look. While it's clear that she still enjoys having a sense of glitz and glamour about her, she is mostly known for wearing long, modest dresses or pantsuits that keep her completely covered. In many ways, she appears to have her wardrobe stocked and ready to go for "Christian girl autumn," widely considered to be the epitome of conservative fashion realness. These days, Erika Kirk's outfits seem to maintain her "good girl" persona.
However, it seems that things weren't always this way for Erika Kirk, as before-and-after photos since she met Charlie prove. A previous Miss Arizona USA winner, professional model, and significant overachiever, it seems that for some portion of her past, Erika was curating an independent life for herself. Despite the fact that she was raised by a single mother who instilled self-sustaining qualities in her daughter, Erika appeared to replace these qualities with a newfound belief after meeting her late husband. At the Young Women's Leadership Summit, Erika was quoted saying, "When I met Charlie, that was it. I could care less about the career."
Erika Kirk's love for bodycon dresses left nothing to the imagination
Although Erika Kirk has had a change of heart and attitude, her previous photos in her younger years live on as a reminder of who she once was before she took on her tradwife persona. There was once a time where Kirk didn't live such a covered-up life and, in fact, embraced showing off her body. She achieved this by wearing short, bodycon dresses that certainly didn't scream conservative. It's hard to picture this version of Kirk given that she now wears pantsuits and long, flowy dresses.
These days, it seems that Kirk's top priority in fashion is keeping her legs and arms covered as much as possible. While her sequined jumpsuits and fluffy pink blouses might seem over the top, it's clear that Kirk still cares about how she's perceived and wants to be seen as someone traditional yet feminine. In many ways, bodycon dresses highlight femininity but aren't exactly traditional. In this throwback picture, Kirk is sporting a short, slightly see-through little black dress. An LBD will never go out of style, but in the case of Kirk's current wardrobe, it might be permanently out of season.
Erika Kirk ditched fun, sexy tops for higher necklines
Scrolling through Erika Kirk's Instagram account, it's easy to spot the clothing items she used to love to wear, including low-cut tops. The Kirk we know today wouldn't dream of wearing these types of blouses, despite how well they suited her. It seems that she once had several low-cut tops in her collection. Some tops were tighter and more structured, while others plunged into a deep, draped neckline, giving the illusion of wearing a singular piece of fabric with nothing underneath.
Of course, some of Erika Kirk's style choices could be determined by the time period she was living in. Back in 2014 and 2015, a popular style of shirt were tank tops with wide open sides, exposing the bra that you'd be wearing with it, which then became a fun accessory. Kirk followed this trend, wearing a tank top that exposed most of her torso from the side. In one particular photo, she's showing off the green bra she's wearing. A peak-a-boo bra moment is certainly not in the cards for present-day Kirk anytime soon.
Erika Kirk's edgy style remains in a different way
Since being associated with the conservative world, Erika Kirk seems to enjoy wearing darker colors and having a slight edge to her outfits. She loves her leather pants, and at the 2025 Turning Point USA Party, Erika Kirk channeled Kimberly Guilfoyle's tacky MAGA style in a black lacy dress. These types of fashion choices might go against her wholesome vibes that she's curated for herself. It seems like this is one fashion choice that she will not give up.
In looking at old Instagram posts, it appears her love of leather and the color black has been part of her style for years. This makes sense, considering that the color black pops against her lighter complexion, blond hair, and prominent blue eyes. In this photo from 2015, Kirk is sporting an all-black outfit fit for a night out on the town in the summer. She's wearing what appears to be black leather shorts and a black, low-cut top. Perhaps this combo still lives somewhere in Kirk's closet, far away from the public's sight.