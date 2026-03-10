Erika Kirk Outfits That Call Into Question Her Good Girl Persona
Prior to her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination in September 2025, Erika Kirk wasn't really a household name. She certainly strove for the spotlight — Erika Kirk competed in beauty pageants and was once named Miss Arizona USA, auditioned for "The Amazing Race," and even appeared on the Bravo series "Summer House." But after she tied the knot with Charlie in 2021, she settled into married life and started abiding by conservative principles, putting her role as wife and mother first.
Erika even told Megyn Kelly on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that following Charlie's death, "I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered." She explained that being a widow made her even more steadfast in her conservative values, saying, "When I see young couples, I tell them, please, don't put it off. Especially if you're a young woman, don't put it off. You can always have a career, you can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children."
Erika isn't exactly taking her own advice after stepping into the role of CEO of her late husband's company, Turning Point USA. And that's not the only thing that raises eyebrows — some of Erika's ensembles seem to go against her good girl persona, too. We're taking a look back at them now ...
Erika Kirk loves to sport sparkles, and this nude-illusion dress was no exception.
While Erika Kirk often spouted very traditional beliefs as the wife of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, her wardrobe told a different story. She wasn't one to embrace the usual trad-wife wardrobe — which Fashion considers "traditionally feminine, comprising vintage-inspired silhouettes, soft fabrics and pastel hues." In fact, she tends to go in the opposite direction — lots of black, often sheer, and a whole lot of sparkle — with rarely any pastel (or sometimes fabric!) to be seen.
Take this gown at the Inaugural Eve Ball ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025. Erika raised eyebrows when she attended with Charlie and sported this long-sleeved, floor-length, glamorous gown adorned with floral embellishments and all-over sparkle. The left half of the dress was even designed in a nude-hued fabric to give the illusion of showing more skin, which it certainly did from far away. One of Charlie's followers in the comments summed up the main criticism, writing, "Wow, you wifes [sic] dress is highly inappropriate, especially not modest, does she not know the scriptures?"
This bridal white pick on Erika Kirk included a surprisingly sheer skirt
This white bridal-adjacent frock gave anything but the stereotypical covered-up trad wife aesthetic. Erika Kirk posed this photo on Instagram in August 2021 as a tribute to her relationship with her husband, Charlie Kirk, alongside a caption that was a list of dates that read, "November 28. May 8. June 5. today. everyday. I choose you, my husband."
While interacting with her Instagram followers, Erika revealed that she wore the white ballgown to a post-wedding celebration a few weeks after she and Charlie walked down the aisle. It was far more rsique than her wedding dress, which she shared photos of on Instagram in honor of their third anniversary back in 2024. The strapless confection featured a ruffled skirt with tiered layers of sheer paneling that showed off her bare legs underneath.
The late Charlie must have loved the look, as he posted the same photo in honor of Valentine's Day 2024, but comments on social media gave a different perspective on his conservative Christian wife's look. One follower wrote, "See through. Void of class and character. Completely inappropriate!" Another commenter added, "Did she forget to put on her bridal gown over the underslip?"
When most speakers stayed covered up at a Turning Point event, Erika Kirk rocked a minidress
After marrying Charlie Kirk in May 2021, Erika Kirk often spoke at events for her husband's organization, Turning Point USA. Back in June 2021, just a month after their wedding, Erika took part in the Young Women's Leadership Summit event. It was there that she touched on the dangers of comparison, stating, "Whether it's the pressure to fit in, the pressure to be the perfect size, the pressure to have the perfect look, the pressure to perform, I get it. I really do. But real life is messy, and every time you sit there focusing on someone else's race and someone else's life, you are stealing all of that time and robbing it from yourself in your own race."
Her ensemble at this event made it clear she was taking her own advice and choosing not to compare herself to other conservative women speaking that day. While other headlining speakers opted for pantsuits and pencil skirts, the blond beauty had an opposite idea — she chose a skin-baring, super-short white minidress for the occasion. When she hugged her husband on stage, it showed off the length of the frilly, feminine frock even more. Her fellow conservative commentator Sadie Robertson Huff often talks about the importance of dressing modestly, once noting on YouTube, "If you respect your body enough to put modest clothes on, then more people will respect you as a person."
Even Erika Kirk's sporty style can raise some eyebrows
Erika Kirk may have been a beauty queen, winning Miss Arizona USA back in 2012, but she's also an impressive athlete. She played basketball in high school and secured a scholarship at Regis University in Denver for the sport, where she played on the team for two years. She opened up about her athletic past to the Miss USA organization in 2012, sharing, "I have played basketball since I was five, super tomboy, didn't like dresses. Everyone thought I was a little boy because I wore Jordans and all these different types of athletic clothes."
While Kirk originally subscribed to a sporty, tomboy-like aesthetic, those days are long gone. She still likes to sneak in some basketball, but nowadays she prefers to stick to more eye-catching ensembles. Take this look she rocked while showing off her skills spinning the ball around back in 2020 on Instagram, for instance. Instead of sporting a baggy getup to bounce the ball, she decided to wear this daringly sheer sports bra and leggings for the social media post, which she captioned, "...ball is still life."
Back in 2019, Erika Kirk rocked crop tops and short shorts
Erika Kirk's life would change forever in September 2018, when she met her future husband, Charlie Kirk, at a job interview. Erika opened up about the meeting on Instagram five years later, writing in part, "5 years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, 'I'm going to date you.'" The dating version of Erika seemed quite different than the conservative personality we know today — she was living in New York City at the time and even tried to make a love connection with a cast member on the Bravo reality series "Summer House" prior to meeting Charlie. So it's no surprise that this Instagram post from a year after that job interview shows a very different aesthetic than today.
While Erika still has a penchant for sparkles and skirts, this August 2019 snap shows the blond beauty rocking teeny lace shorts and a graphic tee tied up into a crop top. It seems this glamorous side, which also saw her sporting tons of bracelets and rings, may have been making up for lost time. The Arizona-native has often referred to her "tomboy" past, and even once told Arizona Foothills Magazine, "I didn't wear my first pair of heels until I was 14 years old."
Some professional photos Erika took feature some pretty skimpy looks
Erika Kirk isn't just a pretty face. The former beauty queen has proven she's got brains too; she graduated from Arizona State University, where she studied political science and international relations, before going on to further her education at Liberty University. Those degrees are likely helping her step into the role of CEO of Turning Point USA, but in between college and meeting her future husband Charlie Kirk and making this unexpected career pivot, Erika often posted glamorous modeling photos on social media.
These professional photos include a lot of barely-there outfits, like this green minidress with a sky-high slit. Erika donned the frock while sitting at a table with a glass of wine for this 2019 snap on Instagram, which she posted with an uplifting caption that read, "...you're so hard on yourself. Take a moment. Marvel at your life: at the grief that softened you, at the heartache that enlightened you, at the suffering that strengthened you. Despite everything, you still grow.... be proud of this."
During Erika Kirk's pageant days, she loved a tiny minidress
There are certain themes that appear in Erika Kirk's outfits throughout the years, and one of those is a love for sheer elements on her clothing. The little black dress she's pictured wearing in a 2018 Instagram post is no different: a long-sleeved black minidress complete with plenty of cut-outs and designs with a nude illusion lining underneath. The fitted frock included bell sleeves and plenty of personality, which felt like a fitting pick for her appearance during New York Fashion Week that year. Kirk captioned the snap, "...same team" alluding to the fact that she was posing alongside another Miss Arizona during this fancier era of her life.
The transition into the world of pageants resulted in a massive change in Erika's personal style. Kirk opened up to the Miss USA organization back in 2012 and shared that this glitzier side came out later in life, explaining, "I always had that girly girl hidden within me. After being such a tomboy and experiencing that my whole life, it was like, 'Oh, I can curl my hair; I can put on the mascara.' ... I just had a little late blooming period, I guess you could say. But I wouldn't change it."
Cropped and sheer seem to be two of Erika Kirk's favorite fashion trends
Back in 2017, Erika Kirk's social media included a lot of glamour shots, often times with uplifting quotes attached. Take this November Instagram post, for example. The former basketball player shared this gorgeous professional snap on social media alongside the caption, "...live up to your first impression."
While the attached caption seemed virtuous, the first impression Kirk was giving in this photo wasn't her current-day good girl persona. Instead, the blond beauty gave a sultry stare while rocking a long-sleeved crop top comprised of sheer netting, baring a lot of skin. When it came to this photo's comments, it was clear the ensemble rubbed some fans the wrong way, with one Instagrammer writing, "Not god honoring," and another commenting, "She could delete but she wants people to see it for some reason." But not all of Erika's fans judged this look. In fact, one took up for her in the comments, writing, "This picture was from almost 16 years ago when she was a model and before she was a Christian. ... She was not always a Christian, she has pictures out there from when she was modeling that I'm sure she regrets so do I. Calm down. ... you aren't sin free either."
Erika Kirk's older modeling snaps on Instagram paint a very different image
While some of Erika Kirk's fans have been quick to come to her defense in the comments regarding her more risque wardrobe choices, their assumption that she wasn't a devoted Christian before being married to Charlie Kirk is incorrect. The Instagram post below refutes that — as Erika shared this snap in February 2015 rocking a barely-there outfit and added a verse from the Bible as a caption.
In the photo, Erika dons an entirely side-less gray tank top that puts her dark green bra on full display underneath. Despite not rocking very much clothing, she added some accessories in the form of an arm bangle and a beanie. She captioned the questionable photo, "...but the righteous are as bold as a lion. || Proverbs 28:1."
Erika's faith wasn't just a result of her partnership with conservative Christian Charlie — she was raised Catholic, attended Catholic high school, and eventually turned to evangelical Christianity as a young adult. She even launched a faith-based clothing brand in 2018, the same year she met Charlie, called Proclaim Streetwear. The brand's website states, "Our mission at PROCLAIM is to spread the Gospel throughout a culture in desperate need of spiritual and sustainable transformation."
These leather pants on Erika Kirk may have raised the most eyebrows
In the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, Erika Kirk's every move was scrutinized. The grieving widow made a lot of public appearances, and unfortunately one at a Turning Point USA event alongside Vice President JD Vance at the University of Mississippi less than two months after Charlie's death became headline news. Not only did Erika liken Vance to her late husband, stating, "No one will ever replace my husband, no, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD," she also called him an "amazing man" and hugged him tightly on stage.
If the glowing words so soon after her husband's passing didn't get eyebrows raising, Erika's wardrobe choices for the event certainly did. The newly-minted Turning Point USA CEO chose to wear the iconic white t-shirt emblazoned with the word "Freedom" that Charlie was wearing when he died with a pair of tight leather pants. In a since-deleted tweet on X captured by BuzzFeed, one user wrote, "In some parts of the world it's traditional for a widow to wear her mourning leather pants for up to 5 years." Others not only took issue with the odd clothing choice but also her behavior with the VP, with another X user writing, "Erika Kirk leather pants and hands in JD Vance's hair huh?"