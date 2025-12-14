9 Times Erika Kirk Confused MAGA Events For A Beauty Pageant

Erika Kirk may be better known as the widow of Charlie Kirk, the prominent Donald Trump ally killed in September 2025, and the current CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization her late husband co-founded. But she got her start as a beauty queen. In 2012, she was crowned Miss Arizona USA and subsequently represented the state at Miss USA. And it looks like she has been unable to leave the fashion style of those days behind. Time after time, Erika has shown up at MAGA-related events in outfits better suited for pageants.

If anything, Erika has proved she isn't afraid to embrace her past, as she keeps showing up in ever flashier ensembles at different gatherings. From media appearances at Fox News events to Charlie's memorial service and White House ceremonies, Erika seemingly doesn't change her style according to the nature of the event. So, let's take a look at some of the times Erika confused MAGA events for a beauty pageant.