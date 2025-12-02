Photo Of A Young Erika Kirk Proves Her Makeup Routine Has Received A Major Downgrade

The Erika Kirk who has shot to prominence following the death of prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk wears intense eye makeup, marked by dark shadow and lash extensions that often clash with the baby blue of her irises. She also goes heavy on the blush and bronzer, all of which combined give her a pageant glam look that, if you ask us, is not super flattering. However, this wasn't always the style she went for. Back in her actual pageant days, Erika rocked a much softer palette that complemented her natural beauty, instead of working against it.

On the heels of her Miss Arizona win in November 2011, Erika often attended events with brown smoky eyes and a lighter foundation with minimal blush on her cheeks. That was the case in May 2012 (seen below), when she was photographed at Pier 78 looking glamorous but natural. She also wore her hair in a darker shade of blond that went well with her skin tone and eye color. Nowadays, Erika has favored a platinum style that draws even more attention to her orange-y tan and clashing eye makeup.

Michael Stewart/Getty

We aren't the only ones who noticed it. Erika's cakey makeup at the 2025 Fox Patriot Awards drew criticism from social media users who believed she confused the event with the pageants of her youth. "The sandblaster will be arriving at midnight to remove all that make up," one user joked on X. Another added, "Nothing says you're mourning like a green glitter outfit, Ozzy Osbourne eyeliner and fake tears." Besides, her makeup has been drawing attention to her eyes for all the wrong reasons.