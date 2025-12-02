Photo Of A Young Erika Kirk Proves Her Makeup Routine Has Received A Major Downgrade
The Erika Kirk who has shot to prominence following the death of prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk wears intense eye makeup, marked by dark shadow and lash extensions that often clash with the baby blue of her irises. She also goes heavy on the blush and bronzer, all of which combined give her a pageant glam look that, if you ask us, is not super flattering. However, this wasn't always the style she went for. Back in her actual pageant days, Erika rocked a much softer palette that complemented her natural beauty, instead of working against it.
On the heels of her Miss Arizona win in November 2011, Erika often attended events with brown smoky eyes and a lighter foundation with minimal blush on her cheeks. That was the case in May 2012 (seen below), when she was photographed at Pier 78 looking glamorous but natural. She also wore her hair in a darker shade of blond that went well with her skin tone and eye color. Nowadays, Erika has favored a platinum style that draws even more attention to her orange-y tan and clashing eye makeup.
We aren't the only ones who noticed it. Erika's cakey makeup at the 2025 Fox Patriot Awards drew criticism from social media users who believed she confused the event with the pageants of her youth. "The sandblaster will be arriving at midnight to remove all that make up," one user joked on X. Another added, "Nothing says you're mourning like a green glitter outfit, Ozzy Osbourne eyeliner and fake tears." Besides, her makeup has been drawing attention to her eyes for all the wrong reasons.
Erika Kirk's eyes have gotten people talking
Erika Kirk's super-heavy makeup has not done her eyes any favors. That may be part of the reason why social media users have become so fascinated with Erika's transformation since becoming Charlie Kirk's widow. Her eyes have drawn particular attention. "There is something incredibly odd about her eyes. There are micro eye movements that look inhuman on how she scans the room. Ive seen this several times on several clips from her.........what is going on???" one user asked in response to a Turning Point USA Instagram post.
Some have even theorized that her dark eye makeup has a practical reason. "She's tryna squint them to make it seem like she's crying. Hence why the dark makeup around the eyes to give off a sad/depressing illusion," another Instagram user commented, referring to the popular sentiment around Erika's grieving demeanor. Others have expressed getting disturbing vibes from her gaze. "Her eyes seem demonic to me idk why," a netizen wrote in the comments of a separate Turning Point USA post.
However, Erika favored this style of makeup before Charlie's death, showing her preference is unrelated to her mourning. Instead, it appears that she has been embracing the Mar-a-Lago face that has taken over American politics amid Donald Trump's second term. The beauty trend is characterized by the use of extensive — and very obvious – cosmetic procedures as well as heavy, exaggerated makeup. While we prefer her old style, not everyone agrees. "Now that the dust has settled can we talk about how Erika Kirk's hair and makeup person killed it?" one X user gushed after Erika's speech at Charlie's memorial (seen above).