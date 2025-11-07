Erika Kirk Should've Left Her Cakey Fox Patriot Awards Makeup At The Pageants

Erika Kirk's pageant girl days may be behind her, but it looks like she's still using the same makeup tricks she learned back when she was a beauty queen. And, folks are taking notice. Kirk took the stage at last night's Fox Nation Patriot Awards, and commenters on X (formerly Twitter) were totally distracted by her overly made-up face.

At the November 6 ceremony, Kirk was given the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award in honor of her late husband who was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in September. She wore a sparkly green dress for the occasion, but as far as plenty of folks online were concerned, no amount of sequins would be enough to distract from her extra intense makeup look. Kirk clearly loves bold eye makeup that goes all the way around her eyes. She wears this style regularly, but this dark, smokey eye was particularly dramatic. Paired with enormous false lashes, cakey foundation, and a glossy lip, her makeup was surely visible to even the people sitting in the worst seats in the house.