Erika Kirk Should've Left Her Cakey Fox Patriot Awards Makeup At The Pageants
Erika Kirk's pageant girl days may be behind her, but it looks like she's still using the same makeup tricks she learned back when she was a beauty queen. And, folks are taking notice. Kirk took the stage at last night's Fox Nation Patriot Awards, and commenters on X (formerly Twitter) were totally distracted by her overly made-up face.
At the November 6 ceremony, Kirk was given the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award in honor of her late husband who was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in September. She wore a sparkly green dress for the occasion, but as far as plenty of folks online were concerned, no amount of sequins would be enough to distract from her extra intense makeup look. Kirk clearly loves bold eye makeup that goes all the way around her eyes. She wears this style regularly, but this dark, smokey eye was particularly dramatic. Paired with enormous false lashes, cakey foundation, and a glossy lip, her makeup was surely visible to even the people sitting in the worst seats in the house.
Erika Kirk got roasted online for her heavy makeup
Erika Kirk's new closeness with JD Vance has sparked an unexpected MAGA rumor that something romantic might be going on between the unlikely duo. And while Vance's smokey eyes often look absurd next to his low-key wife, Usha, clearly he and Kirk are a more of a match when it comes to makeup.
In a clip posted on X featuring Kirk speaking at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, netizens made fun of her makeup just like they often do with Vance. "Erika thinking to herself right after applying literally all of the eye makeup she owns: 'Can't forget the hanky for the tears,'" one commenter joked. "She looks like Tammy Faye Baker stole a bunch of Super Bowl rings!" added another. "Why is she in drag?" one X user asked. Another wrote, "for a second i thought i was watching some drag queen show till i saw the video, but answer me this where are the tears."
This is far from the first time people have accused Kirk of fake crying or seeming to cry without tears. And, we'll admit — it's hard to imagine packing on that much eye makeup when you know you're likely to cry on national television. But, hey — as a former beauty queen, she might know a few tips and tricks about how to make your makeup stay put through anything. Hopefully, she can pass them on to JD Vance.