JD Vance's Early Morning Smokey Eye Looks Even More Absurd Next To A Low-Key Usha

Despite all the legitimate reasons to criticize Vice President JD Vance, the public interest in his makeup routine continues to be one of the main debates surrounding the controversial politician and author. Since Vance entered the public eye as Donald Trump's pick for vice president of the United States, there has been near-endless chatter about whether or not his overly defined eyes were the result of eyeliner use. On Reddit, for example, one user made a hilarious observation about JD during the vice presidential debate. They wrote, "If the president race was about eyeliner, Vance would win in a landslide because holy hell that is some damn good eyeliner." They continued, "Also will like to know if he is wearing mascara, men tend to have fuller eyelashes. He has a low brow so it hides his upper eyelids, but I detect some smoky eyeshadow in his routine." Wouldn't we all!

Andrew Harnik/Getty

Well, JD's permanent smoky eye is once again the topic of conversation, following his latest appearance. For those who don't keep up with his itinerary, you should know that he hosted a special breakfast in honor of Police Week. "We love you guys, and we're grateful for the job that you do, and our administration has made a very proud commitment to stand by American law enforcement," said JD during the event, per the Washington Examiner. Of course, his words were again overshadowed by his appearance. As you can see in the photos above, it appears as if JD went a little overboard with the whole smoky eye thing. Okay, so JD's eyeliner stood out way too much yet again — especially juxtaposed against his wife, Usha Vance (pictured behind the lectern), who showed up with little or no makeup on.

Jokes aside, is JD actually wearing makeup?