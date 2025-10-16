JD Vance & Erika Kirk's New Closeness Has Everyone Starting An Unexpected MAGA Rumor

JD Vance had a closer relationship with the late Charlie Kirk than most people knew. Both JD and Usha Vance were on hand to offer support to Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, after his death last month. The vice president spoke about the experience when he took over hosting duties on "The Charlie Kirk Show" on September 15. "It was heartbreaking and it was sad and it was terrible, but what an honor it was for me and my family to be welcomed into the Kirk inner circle at their moment of grief," JD said. A week after that, the veep gave a stirring speech at Charlie's memorial service.

Charlie's death seems to have been a bonding experience for JD and Erika, not only personally, but professionally. The two are scheduled to speak at the University of Mississippi as part of the "This Is the Turning Point Tour" on October 29. Their speaking engagement was announced on October 15, a day after JD was on hand to see Donald Trump present Erika with the Medal of Freedom on Charlie's behalf.

Once people learned of JD and Erika's joint appearance at Ole Miss, some started speculating that the pair could be spending a lot of time together in the future. "Spoiler alert: JD Vance will pick Erika Kirk to be Vice President when he makes his presidential run in 2028," one X user wrote. Other right-leaning members of the Twittersphere weighed in. "I'd say it's a very strong maybe. It might be a little bit early," one replied. "That would be a terrible decision. She's so bad acting," another added. Adding fuel to the possibility of this political venture is the fact that Erika has also become close with JD's wife since Charlie's passing.