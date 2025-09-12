JD Vance And Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Had A Tighter Knit Relationship Than We Ever Knew

JD Vance is among those mourning the death of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative political activist and Turning Point USA co-founder, who was fatally shot during a campus university event on September 10. He was 31 years old. The two had known each other since 2017 when Kirk sent him a quick DM on Twitter praising one of Vance's Fox News appearances. Joining a wave of supporters, Vance posted a heartfelt tribute on X in memory of his fellow MAGA champion and friend.

"Charlie was fascinated by ideas and always willing to learn and change his mind," says the vice president. "Like me, he was skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016. Like me, he came to see President Trump as the only figure capable of moving American politics away from the globalism that had dominated for our entire lives." He also honored their friendship, noting that Kirk was of the few trusted people he turned to when he considered entering national politics in 2021. Kirk, for his part, showed up without hesitation, offering him advice and giving honest feedback that would prove pivotal in his campaign.

Kirk also introduced to donors even before Vance officially announced that he was running for senate — not because he had anything to gain, but because that's who he was as a friend. Vance's reflections highlighted the deep connection he shared with Kirk. In his tribute, he described the late activist as a spiritual person and a true family man. "You ran a good race, my friend," Vance told his late pal. "We've got it from here."