Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika's Final Instagram Of Him Is So Heartbreaking Now
While speaking at one of his many on-campus debates put on by his nonprofit Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk was struck by a bullet while taking questions from those in attendance. Kirk ultimately passed away at the age of 31, sending shockwaves into conservative political circles. President Donald Trump did what he does best and took to social media, writing on Truth Social, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead." The president concluded his post by saying his and his wife Melania Trump's "Sympathies go out to [Kirk's] beautiful wife Erika, and family." To make it all the more heartbreaking, Charlie and Erika Frantzve Kirk had just celebrated a major milestone together, which Erika had documented on Instagram.
On September 6, 2025, Erika wrote a detailed post highlighting things she did differently after having her second child with Charlie. While it's already heartbreaking that a young family will now have to trudge on without a father, the way Erika celebrated Charlie's commitment to being present at the birth of their second kiddo feels even more devastating now that he's no longer with them. To add another layer of grief to all of it, according to the BBC, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullins divulged that Erika and her children were in the crowd when the shooting took place, making her final post with Charlie even more of a gut-punch.
Charlie Kirk was a proud father and loving husband to wife Erika
"Don't forget about your husband when packing for the hospital," Erika Frantzve Kirk wrote as part of her Instagram caption in her post dedicated to recovering from the birth of her son. The corresponding video shows Charlie Kirk smiling from the "portable memory foam cot," which Erika admits to buying for him. It's clear that Erika was invested in having Charlie present for the birth of their children, and he was up for the challenge.
Charlie himself had posted a celebratory snap about fatherhood on Instagram on August 23, 2025, saying, "Happy birthday to our incredible daughter." The caption goes on to include how he and Erika are raising their daughter and ends with the suggestion that "having a family will change your life in the best ways."
While Charlie was known for pushing the envelope with some of his more intense beliefs, it does seem that his desire to be a dad permeated much of his personal life. According to reporting from the BBC, Stephen Miller recalled Charlie as "the most extraordinary husband and father." Miller, the current White House deputy chief of staff, isn't the only major political player to point out the gap Charlie leaves behind in the current conservative landscape.
Political allies mourn Charlie Kirk and point to his influence
Though President Donald Trump, who also suffered from gun violence, was one of the first to speak out about the loss of Charlie Kirk, many more on both sides of the aisle came out of the woodwork to mourn the controversial figure. Vice President JD Vance kept his finger on the pulse of what was happening in real time by writing on X, formerly Twitter, asking for prayers and protection for Kirk when the news of the shooting first broke. Then, in the wake of the news of his death, Vance wrote, "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord."
While Vance and Kirk ran in similar circles, there's an argument to be made that Kirk helped Vance transform into the politician he is today. Per reporting from Politico after Vance gave his speech at the Republican National Convention in July of 2024, Kirk was quick to shower Vance in praise and highlight that much of what Vance represents is what "Donald Trump started." Having Kirk as a vocal ally could have been what clinched his pick as vice president.
Trump himself also noted that Kirk's influence on the youth was something of great value. In his post on Truth Social mourning Kirk's passing, Trump included that Kirk "understood...the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America." Kirk's nonprofit Turning Point USA released a statement on September 10, 2025, asking that "everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers," and to respect Kirk's family and their privacy in the aftermath of their tragic loss (via NBC News).