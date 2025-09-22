Erika Kirk's Praise Of Usha Vance At Charlie's Memorial Service Puts A Spotlight On Melania's Absence

Perhaps Melania Trump stayed behind to help first son Barron Trump acclimate to his classes at N.Y.U.'s Washington campus. Or maybe she's taking it easy at Mar-a-Lago after a very hectic and stressful couple of days across the pond at Windsor Castle. The world may never know. What we do know is that Melania being curiously missing in action has simply become par for the course during her husband's time as president.

Over the years, the first lady has developed a reputation for being somewhat of an ice queen. Between her aloof demeanor, affinity for fashion accessories that shield her from the public gaze (think oversized sunglasses and large and in charge hats), and the jacket she wore on a trip to visit detained immigrant children with the words "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" defiantly scrawled on the back, it's no wonder people don't exactly consider her warm, fuzzy, or accessible. But don't just take our word for it. "Her brand is to be mysterious," journalist and author of "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" Mary Jordan told CNN in June 2020. "Her brand really is the most recognized unknown person, perhaps in the world."

Even the first lady's memoir, aptly titled "Melania" and released in October 2024, proved to be a big ol' nothing burger. Melania gives readers a very vanilla account of growing up in Slovenia, the first time she met her future husband, the 2016 election night, and her modeling career. Think: all very surface-level style confessions, just like the coffee tables the book was made to sit on. All that to say, if you're clamoring to know exactly where Melania was during Charlie Kirk's memorial and why, don't hold your breath.