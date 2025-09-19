Donald & Melania Trump's UK Visit Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
King Charles III and the rest of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, pulled out all the stops for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their state visit to the U.K. in September of 2025. Over the course of the two day extravaganza, it appears no expense was spared as the royal family wined, dined, and entertained the president and his wife to their hearts' content, all in the name of diplomacy. We're talking royal salutes, carriage processions, performances from not one, not two, but three military bands, and a state dinner fit for, well, a king.
Sadly, it appears many in attendance fumbled the bag in terms of their fashion. You might assume that only so many faux pas can occur in the course of 48 hours, but this is the MAGA squad we're talking about here. Cue the many fashion disasters.
Melania Trump swiped a page out of Kate Middleton's book
Move over, copy cat Meghan Markle. There's a new sheriff in town. Unfortunately, First Lady Melania Trump's looks were a swing and a miss from the moment she landed at Stansted Airport in London. Late in the evening on September 16, the first lady arrived in the U.K. via Air Force One in an outfit so Kate Middleton-coded it screamed impending fashion rivalry. Dressed in a beige trench coat and black riding boots, many could've mistook her for a Middleton impersonator. Aside from her obvious attempt at trying to channel her inner Princess of Wales, the look also came off as lazy. A trench coat? In London? Really? Groundbreaking.
Melania's hat was plum crazy
Hats off! No, really. First Lady Melania Trump stunned everyone when she stepped off the stairs of Marine One ready for a day of exploring at Windsor Castle wearing the equivalent of a satellite dish on her head. Unfortunately, with a brim that wide, it doesn't seem likely that the first lady could see more than a few inches in front of her, let alone the beautiful grounds in the distance. "Okay, seriously people — why is nobody talking about Melania's ridiculous hat shenanigans?" one X user tweeted about Melania's large and in charge topper.
Sun's out, shoulders out?!
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt came to play ... shoulder peekaboo?! Leavitt committed a fashion crime and nearly broke royal protocol all in one fell swoop while attending the state dinner in a borderline inappropriate state dinner outfit that gave JC Penney vibes. As evidenced in photos from the prestigious banquet, the press secretary's white on the top, black on the bottom, asymmetrical evening gown was all wrong for the occasion.
As you may recall, in 2018, Meghan Markle was taken to task for baring her shoulders while attending the Trooping the Colour event. "Shoulders should always be covered, and the golden rule of dressing is to adhere to protocol," etiquette and manners expert Laura Windsor explained the Daily Mail about Markle's royal transgression. While Leavitt isn't a royal herself, when in doubt, it's probably best to keep the shoulders contained.
Margo Martin was ready for prom
Where's the corsage? Unfortunately, Karoline Leavitt's partner in crime, Margo Martin, also missed the memo when it comes to dressing for a royal event. As evidenced in a photo she shared to her Instagram Story, Martin, who serves as the White House Communications Advisor and Special Assistant to President Donald Trump, arrived at the formal state banquet wearing what can only be described as a Millennial style prom dress. Metallic and silver and shiny, oh my! Following that blast from the past, Martin's old prom date is probably out there somewhere reminiscing about the good old days. Alexa, play "Graduation (Friends Forever)" by Vitamin C.
No one relished Melania Trump's mustard-hued dress
What in the Easy Mac is going on with Melania Trump's cheddar hued evening gown for the state banquet?! Was she trying to blend in with the Grey Poupon mustard being passed around the 160 people seated at the table? To add insult to injury, the shoulder baring dress (a look that is generally frowned upon while in the presence of King Charles III) was accessorized with a thick, chunky belt wound so tightly around her midsection that it could've been a sausage casing. Cheddar bratwurst, anyone?! "Her stylist snd [sic] protocol advisor should be given the heave-ho," one X user quipped.
Tiffany Trump had the blues
In a surprise development that absolutely no one saw coming, President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, was also in attendance at the state banquet. Alas, she, too, seemed to have missed the dress code memo when she arrived at the royal dinner in a dismal blue dress, adorned with shimmering sequins, a busy ruching that cascaded down the front, and a cape that dragged behind her like an afterthought. Anyone sea sick yet?! Is this why Tiffany has reportedly always been Melania Trump's favorite step-daughter? Because they both have terrible taste in fashion?! The world may never know.