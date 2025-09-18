Karoline Leavitt's Borderline Inappropriate State Dinner Outfit Gives JCPenney Vibes
During her trip to the U.K., Karoline Leavitt wore yet another outfit that bordered on inappropriate for the September 17 state dinner. In addition to Leavitt, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump, the event's guest list included King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Charles, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. It was a momentous occasion, but multiple members of the Trump clan didn't get the memo that exposing shoulders and skin at a royal function is frowned upon. Melania wore an off-the-shoulder dress at the state dinner: a bright yellow Carolina Herrera design with a distractingly low neckline. Leavitt also opted for a skin-baring number for the lavish event.
It appeared that Donald's press secretary didn't grasp the enormity of the moment, as she chose a dress that gave off cheap JCPenney vibes instead of a demure look. As seen in a snap uploaded to political advisor Margo Martin's Instagram Stories, Leavitt wore a two-tone one-shoulder gown. The top was white and clung to her frame, and her exposed shoulders weren't the only skin showing; the piece also accentuated her assets. It featured black floral detailing on the midsection, where the gown changed from white to black. To further showcase her exposed skin, Leavitt wore her hair up in a bun with one face-framing tendril curving over her cheek. She completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe black heels and a black handbag. Leavitt should have consulted a stylist before choosing the one-shoulder number, which seemed better suited for a sorority formal than dinner with the royals.
That wasn't the only revealing outfit Leavitt wore on the trip.
Karoline Leavitt's low-cut red number was also a questionable choice
Prior to exposing some skin at the state dinner, Karoline Leavitt wore a different spicy ensemble during Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom. In another snap that Margot Martin uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Leavitt was pictured standing outside Windsor Castle with her fellow Trumpster. This was during the Beating Retreat military ceremony that was put on for the president. Perhaps wanting to match the members of the United Kingdom military's garb, the White House press secretary rocked a red ensemble. Her short-sleeved top had a plunging neckline, and it clung tightly to her chest. A matching thin red belt helped the top hug her midsection. Her red skirt further showcased her frame by fitting snugly on her hips. The look stood out next to Martin, who kept it classy — and fully covered — in a double-breasted white coat with black buttons. The state visit wasn't the first occasion Leavitt pushed the boundaries of work attire decency.
In June, Leavitt showed off her legs in a short dress at the White House. She uploaded an Instagram pic of herself posing in the Oval Office in a tight, short-sleeved black dress. The piece also had a short skirt that showed off her tanned legs. Judging by the angle of the snap, Leavitt was eager to show off her figure, as she turned to the side and looked over her shoulder back at the camera. Followers were given an eyeful of her legs, which were aided not only by the pose, but also by the matching black high heels she wore.