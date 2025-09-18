Karoline Leavitt's Borderline Inappropriate State Dinner Outfit Gives JCPenney Vibes

During her trip to the U.K., Karoline Leavitt wore yet another outfit that bordered on inappropriate for the September 17 state dinner. In addition to Leavitt, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump, the event's guest list included King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Charles, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. It was a momentous occasion, but multiple members of the Trump clan didn't get the memo that exposing shoulders and skin at a royal function is frowned upon. Melania wore an off-the-shoulder dress at the state dinner: a bright yellow Carolina Herrera design with a distractingly low neckline. Leavitt also opted for a skin-baring number for the lavish event.

It appeared that Donald's press secretary didn't grasp the enormity of the moment, as she chose a dress that gave off cheap JCPenney vibes instead of a demure look. As seen in a snap uploaded to political advisor Margo Martin's Instagram Stories, Leavitt wore a two-tone one-shoulder gown. The top was white and clung to her frame, and her exposed shoulders weren't the only skin showing; the piece also accentuated her assets. It featured black floral detailing on the midsection, where the gown changed from white to black. To further showcase her exposed skin, Leavitt wore her hair up in a bun with one face-framing tendril curving over her cheek. She completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe black heels and a black handbag. Leavitt should have consulted a stylist before choosing the one-shoulder number, which seemed better suited for a sorority formal than dinner with the royals.

That wasn't the only revealing outfit Leavitt wore on the trip.