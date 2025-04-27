Inappropriate Karoline Leavitt Outfits That Will Haunt Her Forever

Karoline Leavitt has a bad habit of aging herself by wearing frumpy outfits, but the White House press secretary's only wardrobe issue isn't her odd attachment to dowdy duds that actually has us begging her to take some style advice from Kimberly Guilfoyle and ditch the granny garb. Sometimes, Leavitt struggles to put together looks that are event-appropriate. Other times, she dresses not to impress — but to offend.

Back in 2023, Leavitt set the tone for her future role in Donald Trump's administration by trying to troll the left with one of her style choices. At the time, she was a failed congressional candidate who had learned the art of deriding Dems from former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. If Leavitt seems like a McEnany wannabe, it might be because she served as an assistant press secretary to McEnany during Trump's first term. But Leavitt wasn't quite dressing for the job she wanted in an Instagram post that included a photo of her wearing a black tank top, Daisy Dukes, and a black snapback. Her look was far too casual for the briefing room, and her goal wasn't to defend her party's policies or tout Trump's perceived victories; it was to make the superficial statement that "Republicans are hotter."

The pink lettering on her hat included a promo for a conservative dating app, but because Leavitt had already found love with her much-older husband in the real world, she didn't need it herself. Still, one snarky response to her post read, "Is this where 30 yr olds meet 60+ yr olds?" And, of course, her divisive message sparked a debate over the accuracy of her claim. At least some of her other questionable apparel choices weren't such blatant attempts to get under people's skin.