Karoline Leavitt Taunts Her Haters By Reviving Pricey Cross Necklace Obsession
Karoline Leavitt gets a hefty payday for being Donald Trump's press secretary, and we're thinking we know what she might be spending at least some of that money on — cross jewelry. In January, for her first ever press conference as the youngest White House press secretary in history, she wore a berry-colored pantsuit and accessorized with a large, sparkly cross necklace. It was one of Leavitt's outfits that missed the mark, and critics almost immediately started to comment on social media about her chunky cross necklace and how it seemed out of place while she was promoting Trump's policies.
Dave Min, a California congressman, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), that Leavitt was, "wearing a giant cross to let everyone know how pious and moral she is, even as she is so comfortable stating a bald faced lie to hundreds of millions of people." Another person joked, "I need @nbcsnl to do a skit where it's Karoline Leavitt doing press conferences and the stories get crazier and crazier and her cross necklace gets larger and larger."
People definitely noticed when Leavitt stopped wearing the cross at public appearances for a while after all the online criticism, but she brought it back at her April 8 press conference. She does seem to have gone for a smaller, less gaudy version compared to her day one cross necklace though. We wonder which will be worn again first.
Karoline Leavitt's cross necklace is part of her style
We asked Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, about Karoline Leavitt's large cross necklace that drew so much attention at her first press conference. It sounds like it wasn't an off the rack purchase. "Her huge cross necklace appears to feature dozens of diamonds arranged in an intricate pattern. The eye-catching piece was likely custom-designed." As for how much it probably cost her, Fried said, "I estimate the piece could be worth up to $50,000 if the diamonds are natural."
Maybe she stopped wearing it because she only wants to bring out such a valuable piece on special occasions? Or perhaps she's just adding to her pricey collection and she wanted to wear her latest purchase? We may have to wait for the memoir that Leavitt may someday write. And if she does write one, we hope we also get more info on Leavitt's massive age gap romance with her husband.
The cross necklace has quickly become an identifying element to Leavitt's look. Comedian Lisandra Vazquez started making sketches poking fun at Leavitt, and Vazquez has finished her look by wearing a large cross made out of everything from chess pieces to golf balls. Vazquez also heavily draws in her eyebrows, mimicking one of Leavitt's makeup mistakes that we're begging her to stop making.