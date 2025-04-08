Karoline Leavitt Taunts Her Haters By Reviving Pricey Cross Necklace Obsession

Karoline Leavitt gets a hefty payday for being Donald Trump's press secretary, and we're thinking we know what she might be spending at least some of that money on — cross jewelry. In January, for her first ever press conference as the youngest White House press secretary in history, she wore a berry-colored pantsuit and accessorized with a large, sparkly cross necklace. It was one of Leavitt's outfits that missed the mark, and critics almost immediately started to comment on social media about her chunky cross necklace and how it seemed out of place while she was promoting Trump's policies.

Dave Min, a California congressman, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), that Leavitt was, "wearing a giant cross to let everyone know how pious and moral she is, even as she is so comfortable stating a bald faced lie to hundreds of millions of people." Another person joked, "I need @nbcsnl to do a skit where it's Karoline Leavitt doing press conferences and the stories get crazier and crazier and her cross necklace gets larger and larger."

People definitely noticed when Leavitt stopped wearing the cross at public appearances for a while after all the online criticism, but she brought it back at her April 8 press conference. She does seem to have gone for a smaller, less gaudy version compared to her day one cross necklace though. We wonder which will be worn again first.