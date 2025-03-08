The Makeup Mistake We're Begging Karoline Leavitt To Stop Making

Early in her time as Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt suffered some makeup fails that have caused some chatter, but there's one mistake she continuously makes. She fielded questions from the press outside the White House on February 21, wearing a jacket with fur trim over a cheetah-print top, and while her makeup overall was inoffensive, Leavitt's extremely dark eyebrows stood out. They start out thick and get thinner, but it's the shade, not the shape, that really draws attention. The overly penciled brows were not a one-off. Earlier in the month, Leavitt's eyebrows were even darker when she held a presser inside the White House. Just as her job officially started, Leavitt attended Trump's inauguration on January 20, and her devilishly dark eyebrows were on display.

The avant-garde brows have not gone unnoticed by the public. "Karoline Leavitt president-elect new press secretary needs to grow some real eyebrows ... They painted on fake ones look terrible on her," a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote before Leavitt officially joined the administration. Instagram Reels have been made mocking Leavitt's overindulgence in beauty products. "They eyebrows are DIABOLICAL," one Instagram user commented. Somewhat surprisingly, the sinister eyebrows are not just a product of overdoing it to be camera-ready on press days. To celebrate Thanksgiving 2024, Leavitt posted a photo to Instagram of her holding her baby — and even in that setting, her eyebrows were four shades too dark.

It's rare, but Leavitt has been photographed without makeup, as she was spotted leaving Trump Tower in April 2024 with a more muted makeup approach. That closer-to-natural fresh-faced look was more fitting. In fact, people have pointed out that going heavy with the makeup brush has aged Leavitt significantly and in the wrong direction.