Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Let Go Of One Bad Makeup Habit

Lauren Boebert has been a controversial and polarizing politician, not only due to her right-wing politics but also her liberal use of makeup. At times, Boebert's cakey makeup has been a distraction, with one particular beauty faux pas standing out: her blocky eyebrows.

On August 20, 2024, Boebert posted a selfie to X, formerly Twitter, of herself and Florida Congress member Matt Gaetz, who has been called out himself for employing dubious eyebrow tactics. In the snap taken beside her "Congressional bestie," Boebert didn't wear her glasses, which helped offer a full view of her heavily shaded eyebrows. They were shaped with strong angular lines, and their distinctive appearance did not go unnoticed by members of the Twitterati. "Are your eyebrows drawn in Crayola markers?" one user asked. A day earlier, Boebert had uploaded snaps of her and Matt's wife, Ginger Gaetz, taken at an event for the Florida politician. Boebert rocked her signature glasses at that event, but even with the specs on, her strongly-shaded brows were prominent.

The shaded and shaped eyebrows were not contained to just that visit to Florida. Boebert posted a video to X in June in which she had on bright red lipstick. Again, her brows were extremely dark. But what may be most disconcerting about the power brows is that Boebert does not always rely on them.

Around the time of the Republican National Convention in July, the Colorado Congress member uploaded a photo to X of her and JD Vance. What made that photo stand out was that Boebert elected for a more natural look, as her eyebrows appeared virtually untouched, and she wore very little makeup overall. Those hoping for that trend to become the norm may be disappointed to learn that Boebert has been over-shaping her eyebrows for years.