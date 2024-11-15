Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Let Go Of One Bad Makeup Habit
Lauren Boebert has been a controversial and polarizing politician, not only due to her right-wing politics but also her liberal use of makeup. At times, Boebert's cakey makeup has been a distraction, with one particular beauty faux pas standing out: her blocky eyebrows.
On August 20, 2024, Boebert posted a selfie to X, formerly Twitter, of herself and Florida Congress member Matt Gaetz, who has been called out himself for employing dubious eyebrow tactics. In the snap taken beside her "Congressional bestie," Boebert didn't wear her glasses, which helped offer a full view of her heavily shaded eyebrows. They were shaped with strong angular lines, and their distinctive appearance did not go unnoticed by members of the Twitterati. "Are your eyebrows drawn in Crayola markers?" one user asked. A day earlier, Boebert had uploaded snaps of her and Matt's wife, Ginger Gaetz, taken at an event for the Florida politician. Boebert rocked her signature glasses at that event, but even with the specs on, her strongly-shaded brows were prominent.
The shaded and shaped eyebrows were not contained to just that visit to Florida. Boebert posted a video to X in June in which she had on bright red lipstick. Again, her brows were extremely dark. But what may be most disconcerting about the power brows is that Boebert does not always rely on them.
Around the time of the Republican National Convention in July, the Colorado Congress member uploaded a photo to X of her and JD Vance. What made that photo stand out was that Boebert elected for a more natural look, as her eyebrows appeared virtually untouched, and she wore very little makeup overall. Those hoping for that trend to become the norm may be disappointed to learn that Boebert has been over-shaping her eyebrows for years.
The shady theory about Lauren Boebert's glasses
Lauren Boebert's makeup mishaps have been well-documented by her detractors online. An X user posted a close-up shot of the politician's face in December 2022 and mercilessly mocked her heavy-handed shading. "Happy New Year to Lauren Boebert's eyebrows that look like a child fingerpainted them on," they wrote alongside the pic. The trolling over Boebert's brows continued into that new year, as "Addams Family Values" screenwriter Paul Rudnick took aim at her misguided makeup routine. "Lauren Boebert told church groups she's 'tired' of the separation between church and state, But how can she explain SATAN'S EYEBROWS," he tweeted.
Later that year, Boebert yet again showed she could use some restraint when it came to beauty product application. In August 2023, she uploaded a car selfie to X that showed her posing with fellow Congress member Byron Donalds. Boebert wore makeup for the pic, but it was far from caked on. Maybe she had gone light on the makeup, but her eyebrows were still fairly dark — although thankfully not overly angular. What made that photo really stand out was that she did not wear glasses. Some believe that Boebert looks unrecognizable without her glasses and that employing the eyewear was a strategic decision.
A theory about Boebert's glasses came to the forefront in July 2022 when an X user uploaded a professionally-shot photo of the right-wing politician. Her eyebrows were lightly shaded in the picture, and she had her glasses on. The X user believed Boebert didn't wear them for her eyesight. "It's almost like her campaign team advised her that glasses would make her look smarter than she really is," they tweeted. Glasses or no glasses, we can all agree that Boebert looks best when she opts for the less-is-more approach for her eyebrows.