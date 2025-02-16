Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Karoline Leavitt is Donald Trump's White House press secretary. Often addressing the media in front of millions of Americans, Leavitt spends much of her time in a full face of makeup. For her, that means several coats of foundation, dramatic eyeshadow, and, oftentimes, a cat eye. It's the look that viewers have come to expect from Leavitt and many of her fellow Republicans, including First Lady Melania Trump.

Years before landing her White House gig, Leavitt shared a behind-the-scenes video detailing her TV makeup routine. "I receive a lot of questions about how I do my makeup when I go on TV... so I figured I'd show it!" she wrote on Instagram in November 2023. "Here's the look I did for a hit on Fox Business... in my New York City hotel room at literally 4AM." That said, Leavitt acknowledged that her final looks on TV were usually touched up by a professional. "I can't take all of the credit because when I arrive at the networks, the amazing hair & makeup teams provide touch ups," she continued, adding, "However most of the time, I do interviews from my home studio and I'm my own glam team!"

When she's not on TV or acting as Trump's sounding board, Leavitt's look is much more scaled back. Here's what she looks like without makeup.