Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Makeup
Karoline Leavitt is Donald Trump's White House press secretary. Often addressing the media in front of millions of Americans, Leavitt spends much of her time in a full face of makeup. For her, that means several coats of foundation, dramatic eyeshadow, and, oftentimes, a cat eye. It's the look that viewers have come to expect from Leavitt and many of her fellow Republicans, including First Lady Melania Trump.
Years before landing her White House gig, Leavitt shared a behind-the-scenes video detailing her TV makeup routine. "I receive a lot of questions about how I do my makeup when I go on TV... so I figured I'd show it!" she wrote on Instagram in November 2023. "Here's the look I did for a hit on Fox Business... in my New York City hotel room at literally 4AM." That said, Leavitt acknowledged that her final looks on TV were usually touched up by a professional. "I can't take all of the credit because when I arrive at the networks, the amazing hair & makeup teams provide touch ups," she continued, adding, "However most of the time, I do interviews from my home studio and I'm my own glam team!"
When she's not on TV or acting as Trump's sounding board, Leavitt's look is much more scaled back. Here's what she looks like without makeup.
Karoline Leavitt glowed after having her son
Karoline Leavitt had a major makeup fail soon after starting as the White House Press Secretary, but she's fared much better when she's gone makeup-free. While Leavitt's enthusiastic backing of President Donald Trump has dramatically shaped her public perception, a photo of her after the birth of her first child has softened her head-strong image. As you can see, she posed in the hospital next to her son's crib, wearing nothing but a smile. Unlike some of her White House looks, including her embarrassing tan blunder, Leavitt's natural beauty shown through, suggesting the wrong style of makeup can be a hindrance at times.
In the Instagram caption, Leavitt waxed poetic about her bundle of joy, who was born in the summer of 2024. "July 10, 2024. 11:25PM. The moment our son was born. The moment I officially became a mom. The best moment of my life," she wrote. "It's true when they say there's nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child. My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I'm bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy." She named the baby Nicholas Robert but plans to call him Niko for short. "My son. I love you," she added.