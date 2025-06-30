Karoline Leavitt Flaunts A Little Too Much Leg At Work In Wannabe Melania Dress
Karoline Leavitt showed off her legs in another short dress that had Donald Trump fans drooling. On June 27, the press secretary was on hand in the Oval Office as the president oversaw a U.S.-backed peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. For the occasion, Leavitt opted for a black dress that at a glance seemed conservative. Photos taken from the front showed that the piece had large buttons running up the front, short sleeves, and a rounded neckline. Afterwards, Leavitt shared a photo with an angle that showed how she was attempting to channel Melania Trump with a leggy look that was a tad inappropriate for the occasion.
After all the official White House business was taken care of, Leavitt took to Instagram to post a playful snap from the Oval Office. "Have a great weekend, everyone!" she wrote in the caption. The press secretary was photographed from the side with her back to the camera. This showed that her black number had a high hemline, and she wore a pair of matching black heels. Both the pumps and the pose she struck helped to accentuate her calves as she offered an eyeful of her legs to the camera. Not only were her legs on display, but the side shot showed how snugly the dress hugged her frame. Naturally, the leggy look brought out compliments from Trumpsters, who gushed over Leavitt in the comment section of her post.
It was a rather short dress for the White House — especially considering the seriousness of the meeting — but Leavitt had grown accustomed to showing her legs during press briefings.
Karoline Leavitt's leggy Elle Woods looks
The leggy looks have become a trend for the press secretary. Only days earlier, Leavitt showed off her legs during a presser. On June 23, she rocked a cerise boucle dress with short sleeves and a wrap-style front that buttoned on the side. Underneath, Leavitt wore a neutral-colored top that was visible peeking above her dress's low neckline. Proud of her look, Leavitt posted an Instagram pic of herself walking in the dress in front of the White House the next day. There was a look of determination about her as she was photographed from the side strutting confidently in her matching bright pink heels. That angle helped highlight Leavitt's calves and tanned legs as she marched. The brightly-colored, leggy dress had her followers popping up in the comment section. "White house Barbie? Is that you?" one asked. Others mentioned that Leavitt looked straight out of "Legally Blonde" in that ensemble. "Reminds me of Elle Woods," one wrote, adding pink heart emoji.
That, of course, was not the only time Leavitt drew Elle Woods comparisons. In September 2024, she attended the presidential debate and uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping the night. Leavitt's outfit looked straight out of the movie character's closet, as she sported a cream-colored jacket and skirt combo that had pink accents. To further embellish the color, she wore a tight-fitting pink top underneath the jacket. The hemline of the skirt came well-above Leavitt's knees, which helped to showcase her legs, and she finished the look with a pair of nude-colored heels. People praised the future White House press secretary's frisky patterned ensemble. "Elle Woods energy," a follower wrote alongside the nail polish emoji.