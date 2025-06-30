Karoline Leavitt Flaunts A Little Too Much Leg At Work In Wannabe Melania Dress

Karoline Leavitt showed off her legs in another short dress that had Donald Trump fans drooling. On June 27, the press secretary was on hand in the Oval Office as the president oversaw a U.S.-backed peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. For the occasion, Leavitt opted for a black dress that at a glance seemed conservative. Photos taken from the front showed that the piece had large buttons running up the front, short sleeves, and a rounded neckline. Afterwards, Leavitt shared a photo with an angle that showed how she was attempting to channel Melania Trump with a leggy look that was a tad inappropriate for the occasion.

After all the official White House business was taken care of, Leavitt took to Instagram to post a playful snap from the Oval Office. "Have a great weekend, everyone!" she wrote in the caption. The press secretary was photographed from the side with her back to the camera. This showed that her black number had a high hemline, and she wore a pair of matching black heels. Both the pumps and the pose she struck helped to accentuate her calves as she offered an eyeful of her legs to the camera. Not only were her legs on display, but the side shot showed how snugly the dress hugged her frame. Naturally, the leggy look brought out compliments from Trumpsters, who gushed over Leavitt in the comment section of her post.

It was a rather short dress for the White House — especially considering the seriousness of the meeting — but Leavitt had grown accustomed to showing her legs during press briefings.