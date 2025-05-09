Melania Trump Exposes Her Lethal Legs In Way Too Sexy Skirt For The White House

Considering how lackluster Melania Trump was the first time she and husband Donald Trump were in the White House, her sense of fashion for round two is eye-catching. Of course, there were several times Melania wore a controversial outfit, especially as first lady. However, the outfit she wore to an event that was meant to honor Military Mothers and reveal a new stamp dedicated to former first lady Barbara Bush felt just a tad too sultry for the occasion. Like that age-old saying to dress for the job you want, not the job you have — it seems that Melania is auditioning for a different role in her latest 'fit.

While there have been some inappropriate outfits Melania has worn, the one she showed off indicated that she'd rather be auditioning for a role in the upcoming "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel. Donning a classic white blazer, but inexplicably only wearing it over her shoulders, Melania took to the podium to give a speech on the wonders of motherhood. "Let's build a legacy of resilience and hope. Your journey matters. Embrace it," the first lady said, according to Fox News. However, what Melania seems to be embracing was a more vampy sense of fashion, complete with sky-high heels and a leather skirt that showed off her killer legs. It's a move that indicates Melania just might have her eye on the next thing, after Donald's second term.

