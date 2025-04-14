Karoline Leavitt's Killer Legs Have Trump Fans Drooling On Her Socials
Karoline Leavitt has worn grandma-style outfits to press briefings, so she captures the attention of her online followers when she wears an ensemble that shows off her legs. In the summer of 2023, Leavitt posted multiple outfits to Instagram that had fans drooling. For one, the future White House press secretary posed in short denim shorts and a black tank top as she sat outside on patio furniture with her legs crossed. She also sported a trucker hat that said "Republicans Are Hotter" in pink text. Naturally, the full view of Leavitt's toned legs led to a litany of thirsty replies, including marriage proposals.
The following month, Leavitt turned the heat up when she posted a swimsuit snap to her Instagram page. It was a photo of her holding her son on the beach, and she wore a coffee-colored two-piece. Her high-waisted bottoms accentuated her backside and bronzed legs, and her bikini top wrapped tightly around her chest. She completed the beach look with a wide-brimmed sun hat. Her followers flooded the comments with compliments, as the photo gave an eyeful of her tanned figure. "I would drop to my knees in front of you," one Instagram user wrote. Fans were similarly worked up when Leavitt wore a more modest outfit the next year.
As mentioned, Leavitt has worn a number of outfits that missed the mark, but she had on a stylish look in March 2024 when speaking at an event for Donald Trump. Leavitt posted an Instagram photo in a black dress with a short skirt, plus a salmon-colored blazer. She was photographed sitting in a chair addressing the crowd. The outfit put her followers in a frenzy, with plenty focusing on her legs. It wasn't the last time Leavitt would draw thirsty comments.
Fans fawn over Karoline Leavitt in formal and casual wear
Karoline Leavitt collects a hefty salary as Donald Trump's press secretary, so she can afford some chic outfits. While attending the presidential debate in September 2024, she wore a matching cream-colored plaid jacket and skirt combo with pink accents. She uploaded a four-slide Instagram carousel, and the first snap showed her standing in front of a banner that read "ABC News Presidential Debate." This gave followers a full view of her stylish wardrobe, which included a pair of brown high heels. The full-length photo also helped show off her tanned legs. Of course, the replies were crammed with fawning compliments, and one follower even compared the young press secretary to Reese Witherspoon's overachieving "Legally Blonde" character. "Elle Woods energy," they wrote.
Not only can Leavitt work her followers up in a frenzy in business attire, but she can also turn heads in casual wear. In a photo that was part of a July 2023 Instagram upload, she showed off her curves in a skintight black athleisure wear romper with a plunging neckline that showcased her assets. Plus, the number had bicycle shorts, and her legs were on display as she raised one foot to rest it against the railing of the bridge she was posing on. Keeping with the laid-back motif, Leavitt finished the look by accessorizing with a baseball cap and large sunglasses, and she had her hair tied back in a ponytail. A number of fans were mesmerized by seeing the press secretary's curvy figure. "What a knockout beauty you are," one commented.