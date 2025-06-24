Karoline Leavitt Has Legs For Days In Ultra-Short Work 'Fit That Gives Forever 21 Vibes
Karoline Leavitt wore another short-fitting outfit to a press briefing that had heads turning. On June 23, the press secretary made the rounds, giving multiple interviews about attacking Iran's nuclear program. "We are confident that Iran's nuclear sites were completely and totally obliterated," Leavitt said, appearing on "Good Morning America" in a fuchsia-colored tweed dress with blue patterns. Snaps taken for Getty showed the front of the dress, which wrapped around her figure. Underneath it, she wore a neutral-colored top. Leavitt's pink lipstick matched her outfit, and she had her blond hair loosely parted.
The following day, Leavitt posted a snap on Instagram that really highlighted her pink ensemble, which she completed with a pair of hot pink high heels. That pic showed her confidently walking outside the White House. The hemline of her dress hit a couple of inches above her knees, and the side shot showcased her tanned legs, which stood out in contrast to the pink outfit. Pairing the high heels with a confident stride helped to further show off her legs. Leavitt simply added a pink heart emoji as the caption.
While her fashion choices were very Forever 21, predictably, the pink ensemble inspired a flurry of thirsty comments from her followers. "We finally get a press secretary who's beautiful and truthful to the public," one wrote. "Beautiful outfit. Stride shows strength and poise," another added. "White house Barbie? Is that you?" a follower playfully asked. Well before rocking the pink tweet number, Leavitt had earned the "Barbie" moniker.
Karoline Leavitt has shown off her legs before
Pink hues have become a go-to color scheme for Karoline Leavitt's outfits during press briefings. On April 29, she wore a purple combo that had pink undertones as she spoke at the White House. Her ensemble included a knitted short-sleeved top with large silver buttons running up the front. She opted to leave the top buttons undone, but the bulky top was rather frumpy and did Leavitt's body no favors. The press secretary also wore a pair of matching tight-fitting slacks. Even though the outfit was a playful pastel color, it was the type of look that aged Leavitt beyond her years.
Shortly after wearing that Barbie-colored ensemble, Leavitt had fans drooling when she showed off her killer legs in a May 4 Instagram post. It consisted of photos from her visit to West Palm Beach, and the first slide showed Leavitt in a white romper with light gray patterning. She was photographed sitting on a couch holding her child, who matched his mother in a gray and white onesie. Leavitt accessorized with a pair of large shades. The romper combined with the angle she sat at helped accentuate her bronzed legs. The last slide of the post also gave a glimpse of Leavitt's legs as she took an elevator selfie in an orange and purple color block dress and a pair of beige loafers.