Karoline Leavitt Has Legs For Days In Ultra-Short Work 'Fit That Gives Forever 21 Vibes

Karoline Leavitt wore another short-fitting outfit to a press briefing that had heads turning. On June 23, the press secretary made the rounds, giving multiple interviews about attacking Iran's nuclear program. "We are confident that Iran's nuclear sites were completely and totally obliterated," Leavitt said, appearing on "Good Morning America" in a fuchsia-colored tweed dress with blue patterns. Snaps taken for Getty showed the front of the dress, which wrapped around her figure. Underneath it, she wore a neutral-colored top. Leavitt's pink lipstick matched her outfit, and she had her blond hair loosely parted.

The following day, Leavitt posted a snap on Instagram that really highlighted her pink ensemble, which she completed with a pair of hot pink high heels. That pic showed her confidently walking outside the White House. The hemline of her dress hit a couple of inches above her knees, and the side shot showcased her tanned legs, which stood out in contrast to the pink outfit. Pairing the high heels with a confident stride helped to further show off her legs. Leavitt simply added a pink heart emoji as the caption.

While her fashion choices were very Forever 21, predictably, the pink ensemble inspired a flurry of thirsty comments from her followers. "We finally get a press secretary who's beautiful and truthful to the public," one wrote. "Beautiful outfit. Stride shows strength and poise," another added. "White house Barbie? Is that you?" a follower playfully asked. Well before rocking the pink tweet number, Leavitt had earned the "Barbie" moniker.

