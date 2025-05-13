Karoline Leavitt's Frumpy Work Outfit Isn't Doing Her Killer Body Any Favors

Karoline Leavitt may or may not be your style compass, but one thing is clear: the White House Press Secretary recently donned a frumpy work outfit that did nothing for her figure. While Leavitt, who's transformed greatly over the years, has been known to stir up attention with her various business-centric frocks, her latest fashion offering is one of her worst of all time. On May 12, 2025, Leavitt, who's known for her killer legs, was seen wearing an all-black suit that did little to elongate her 5-foot frame. Ultimately, the all-black number swallowed up any accentuating points that could have made the outfit look a little more flattering. Plus, Leavitt's signature blond hair looked unruly and windswept, though it's possible that was the fault of the elements (not hers).

Andrew Harnik/Getty

Leavitt's latest fashion faux pas is proof that not every look can be a home run — even if the press secretary's hefty salary means that her fashion misses should be few and far between. But most importantly, it's proof that while one aesthetic may (or may not) work one day, that doesn't make it true for every similar look across the board. Take, for example, the fact that Leavitt donned a similar all-black number posted to her Instagram in February 2025. Although black may be a color that Leavitt should steer clear of altogether, this black suit looked miles more flattering on her than her most recent getup. Perhaps the gold buttons on her double-breasted blazer gave the eye something to look at rather than a sea of darkness, but it'd be hard for us not to consider this outfit a relative win.

