Karoline Leavitt's Frumpy Work Outfit Isn't Doing Her Killer Body Any Favors
Karoline Leavitt may or may not be your style compass, but one thing is clear: the White House Press Secretary recently donned a frumpy work outfit that did nothing for her figure. While Leavitt, who's transformed greatly over the years, has been known to stir up attention with her various business-centric frocks, her latest fashion offering is one of her worst of all time. On May 12, 2025, Leavitt, who's known for her killer legs, was seen wearing an all-black suit that did little to elongate her 5-foot frame. Ultimately, the all-black number swallowed up any accentuating points that could have made the outfit look a little more flattering. Plus, Leavitt's signature blond hair looked unruly and windswept, though it's possible that was the fault of the elements (not hers).
Leavitt's latest fashion faux pas is proof that not every look can be a home run — even if the press secretary's hefty salary means that her fashion misses should be few and far between. But most importantly, it's proof that while one aesthetic may (or may not) work one day, that doesn't make it true for every similar look across the board. Take, for example, the fact that Leavitt donned a similar all-black number posted to her Instagram in February 2025. Although black may be a color that Leavitt should steer clear of altogether, this black suit looked miles more flattering on her than her most recent getup. Perhaps the gold buttons on her double-breasted blazer gave the eye something to look at rather than a sea of darkness, but it'd be hard for us not to consider this outfit a relative win.
Karoline Leavittt's personal style is hard to pin down
At 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt is the youngest (and also one of the most controversial) White Press secretaries in history, so fluctuations in her wardrobe aren't exactly unexpected. After all, April 2025 saw the outspoken Republican wear a variety of bold, colorful looks suitable for late Spring. There was the fitted pink dress adorned with large black buttons that she donned on April 17 during a White House press conference. Days later, she wore a lacey, baby blue dress to attend the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll. Soon after, she played around with a checkered minidress paired with a tan cardigan during a photo-op with Donald Trump. And while opinions about her fashion may be as varied as those about her personality, these outfits were objectively more flattering than her recent all-black look.
Speaking of Leavitt's style, one of her frequent designers, Christopher Cuozzo, opened up to Business Insider about her infamous suits. On her personal style, he said, "I've been watching what she wears when it's not my stuff — dresses and jackets — and she's not afraid of color," he revealed, adding, "So, I was like, 'What do you think of this emerald green with gold buttons instead of a green button or black?' She was like, 'Oh, my god, I love it.'" So we worked very well together.'" Cuozzo also dished on the length of time it takes for him to bring their shared vision to life. "Typically, a suit or really any garment takes about four to six weeks," he said, noting that some customizations can call for longer wait times. "We do a lot of custom linings where we print the photos onto silk, and then that lining goes inside the suit, and that's going to add approximately two weeks," he added.