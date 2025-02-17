The Glaring Sign Tiffany Has Always Been Melania Trump's Favorite Stepdaughter
While there's long been speculation over tension between Melania and Ivanka Trump, the same can't be said for the first lady and her other stepdaughter, Tiffany Trump. On the contrary, it actually seems as though Melania and Tiffany's relationship is a very close one — and has been from the start.
Our number one smoking gun regarding Melania and Tiffany's closeness? A throwback pic of the two from 2000. Tiffany would have been just under 7 years old at the time the picture was taken, and it's safe to say she was fairly enamored with her dad's then-girlfriend. A smiling Melania could be seen cuddling her future stepdaughter, leaning forward to say something to her as Tiffany beamed. What's more, the two seemed cozy while Donald Trump remained focused on the tennis match they'd gone to see, so it's pretty clear they were comfortable hanging out without his involvement.
In a nutshell, the picture was worlds apart from anything we've seen of Melania and Ivanka, both today and back then. While it's always a possibility that the feud rumors between the stepmother and stepdaughter have been inflated somewhat, there's no question that the two have always looked somewhat more formal when pictured together. Going back to the age difference, we guess that checks out. After all, Ivanka (who had a famously close bond with her own mom) would have been in her late teens when she met Melania for the first time. That's hardly the most receptive age at the best of times, and we can imagine that Melania, being just 11 years older than Ivanka, didn't help, either. With that in mind, Melania may have focused on the stepdaughter most eager to bond with her.
Melania has hinted at her different dynamics with each stepkid
While it's possible Melania Trump developed a closer relationship with the stepdaughter who was most receptive to it, it is also worth noting that the first lady has spoken about tailoring her dynamic with each of Donald Trump's kids from previous relationships. In her memoir "Melania," she wrote, "My approach to building relationships with Donald's children has always been grounded in love and respect. I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as a stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection." Melania added that because of this, she had been able to "cultivate meaningful relationships with each child in a unique way."
Whatever Melania's relationship with Ivanka Trump looks like behind closed doors, it's pretty clear we won't be hearing about it any time soon. Other than mentioning having different dynamics with each of her stepchildren, Melania didn't share any further details in her memoir (though notably, the same went for Tiffany Trump). However, she's not the only one holding back on a public love fest. Some pointed out after Ivanka's appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast that the first daughter made zero mention of her stepmother. Of course, Ivanka had been speaking about the influence her parents had on her growing up, so perhaps because Melania only entered the picture when she was already nearing adulthood, she didn't have as much of an impact.
Either way, something tells us neither Melania nor Ivanka will say if there is any tension between them. As for Tiffany, given just how long she's been seen as Donald's least favorite daughter, we're thrilled to know she's always had her stepmom in her corner.