The Glaring Sign Tiffany Has Always Been Melania Trump's Favorite Stepdaughter

While there's long been speculation over tension between Melania and Ivanka Trump, the same can't be said for the first lady and her other stepdaughter, Tiffany Trump. On the contrary, it actually seems as though Melania and Tiffany's relationship is a very close one — and has been from the start.

Our number one smoking gun regarding Melania and Tiffany's closeness? A throwback pic of the two from 2000. Tiffany would have been just under 7 years old at the time the picture was taken, and it's safe to say she was fairly enamored with her dad's then-girlfriend. A smiling Melania could be seen cuddling her future stepdaughter, leaning forward to say something to her as Tiffany beamed. What's more, the two seemed cozy while Donald Trump remained focused on the tennis match they'd gone to see, so it's pretty clear they were comfortable hanging out without his involvement.

In a nutshell, the picture was worlds apart from anything we've seen of Melania and Ivanka, both today and back then. While it's always a possibility that the feud rumors between the stepmother and stepdaughter have been inflated somewhat, there's no question that the two have always looked somewhat more formal when pictured together. Going back to the age difference, we guess that checks out. After all, Ivanka (who had a famously close bond with her own mom) would have been in her late teens when she met Melania for the first time. That's hardly the most receptive age at the best of times, and we can imagine that Melania, being just 11 years older than Ivanka, didn't help, either. With that in mind, Melania may have focused on the stepdaughter most eager to bond with her.