Melania Trump's Outfit To Kick Off UK Visit Is So Kate Middleton-Coded It Screams Impending Fashion Rivalry

It's a battle of the trench coat. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump have just landed in London for their historic official state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 16. It is the first time in modern history that the British sovereign has invited a U.S. president to two full state visits — first by Queen Elizabeth II during Donald's first term, and now by her son, King Charles III. Melania arrived at Stansted Airport wearing a chic Burberry trench coat in sand beige and a pair of black riding boots (see below). The look is so unmistakably Kate Middleton-inspired that it set the scene for a good ol' fashion showdown between Melania and the Princess of Wales. Exciting!

According to Vanity Fair, Kate will join her husband, Prince William, in the ceremonial welcome for the Trumps at Windsor Castle on September 17. This will be followed by a carriage procession, a private luncheon, and a state banquet hosted by the royal family later in the evening. Melania and Kate are also set to make their first joint appearance during the landmark state visit, and are scheduled to meet with members of the Scouts' Squirrels program in Windsor's Frogmore Gardens on September 18.

Speaking to Fox News ahead of the trip, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said the upcoming engagement is a big one for Kate. "It's glamorous symbolism reflecting [her and Prince William's] rising prominence with increased royal duties following the Princess of Wales' recent health battle," Fordwich told the outlet. Helena Chard, a news correspondent and commentator, agrees. "Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," she added. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."