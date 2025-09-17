Melania Trump's Outfit To Kick Off UK Visit Is So Kate Middleton-Coded It Screams Impending Fashion Rivalry
It's a battle of the trench coat. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump have just landed in London for their historic official state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 16. It is the first time in modern history that the British sovereign has invited a U.S. president to two full state visits — first by Queen Elizabeth II during Donald's first term, and now by her son, King Charles III. Melania arrived at Stansted Airport wearing a chic Burberry trench coat in sand beige and a pair of black riding boots (see below). The look is so unmistakably Kate Middleton-inspired that it set the scene for a good ol' fashion showdown between Melania and the Princess of Wales. Exciting!
According to Vanity Fair, Kate will join her husband, Prince William, in the ceremonial welcome for the Trumps at Windsor Castle on September 17. This will be followed by a carriage procession, a private luncheon, and a state banquet hosted by the royal family later in the evening. Melania and Kate are also set to make their first joint appearance during the landmark state visit, and are scheduled to meet with members of the Scouts' Squirrels program in Windsor's Frogmore Gardens on September 18.
Speaking to Fox News ahead of the trip, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said the upcoming engagement is a big one for Kate. "It's glamorous symbolism reflecting [her and Prince William's] rising prominence with increased royal duties following the Princess of Wales' recent health battle," Fordwich told the outlet. Helena Chard, a news correspondent and commentator, agrees. "Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," she added. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."
Who wore it better?
Whether it's intentional or just a coincidence that Melania Trump channeled Kate Middleton during her U.K. visit with Donald Trump, it's hard to look past the similarity. Melania's airport 'fit seemed unusually laidback and understated compared to her outfit when she visited London in 2019, which featured a Burberry blouse under a black blazer jacket, a pencil skirt, and heels. "Practical, yet so beautiful," one X user said of the FLOTUS' ensemble. Others, however, wondered if there's more to her fashion choice than meets the eye: "Why the long trench coat?? What is she saying?" (After all, Melania does have a habit of sending subtle messages through her outfits). Or perhaps she was simply emulating the Princess of Wales, who favors classic trench coats and leather riding boots for her less formal appearances.
And it's not like Melania hasn't taken fashion cues from the stylish royal before, either. In 2020, she was also accused of copying Kate when she hosted a roundtable discussion at the White House about drug addiction and recovery. She sported a polka-dot dress that looked strikingly similar to the one Kate had worn when she filmed a BBC program just a few months prior. More recently, her copycat Kate Middleton look also went viral for all the wrong reasons. During a state visit to North Carolina with Donald in January, Melania donned a green puffer jacket that seemed to swallow her small frame, especially with her oversized sunglasses and her large bonnet hat. Maybe now is the perfect time for Melania to get some fashion tips from Kate once they finally cross paths in London.