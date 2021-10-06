How Did Donald Trump Really Behave Around Queen Elizabeth?

Fiona Hill's new book, "There Is Nothing For You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century," reports that former President Donald Trump was "awestruck" by Queen Elizabeth II and "obsessed" with meeting the British monarch. The former Russian presidential advisor said part of Trump's reverence for the queen was tied to his late mother. "Meeting Queen Elizabeth II was particularly important to President Trump," Hill wrote, per Business Insider. "He often referred in conversation to his mother, Mary Anne Mac-Leod, who was originally from Scotland, and her admiration for Queen Elizabeth."

Hill explained in the book that Trump wanted a visit to the United Kingdom planned right after taking office as he viewed meeting Elizabeth as the "ultimate sign that he, Trump, had made it in life." Hill added that Trump was fixated on a state visit to the United Kingdom and began dropping hints in "every encounter" with then-Prime Minister Theresa May.

Hill isn't the first author to notice Trump's love of the British monarchy. Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio, author of the 2019 book "The Truth About Trump," told The New York Times that "The Queen may be one of the only people on Earth who could expect he was going to be respectful." D'Antonio also agreed with Hill that Trump's love of the British Royal Family goes back to his mother, and said "...one of his dying thoughts will be ... 'I was that person, standing with the queen.'"